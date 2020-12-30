Best NBA Bets Today: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers headline Tuesday Night's action

The 2020-21 NBA season is in full swing and we now have a clearer idea, when looking at the best NBA bets today, about who is likely to perform and who have flattered to deceive. On Tuesday evening, there are 10 games for fans to enjoy, including an in-form Indiana Pacers hosting the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is looking to help his Golden State Warriors side to back-to-back wins.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best NBA bets today and which players have come out firing.

Best NBA Bets Today: New York Knicks likely to be involved in high-scoring matchup in Cleveland

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks travel to Cleveland this evening with a lengthy injury-list off the back of their dominating win against the Bucks on Sunday.

It is unlikely that a confident Cavaliers side, who are 3-0, will be able to keep their prolific shooting up for long. However, the Knicks defense has allowed 113PPG so far. Therefore, Over 215.5 points in the best NBA bets today seems like a reasonably low number for this matchup.

Without Alec Burks, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett will take up the reigns on offense for the Knicks. The former has been averaging 6.3 assists thus far, therefore Randle at +3.5 assists could be a value pick.

Staying in the East, two conference heavyweights in the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers come together after suffering disappointing losses. If Joel Embiid returns to action, it can be expected he will dominate Aron Baynes down low. Among the best NBA bets today, +11.5 rebounds for the 26-year-old seems a likely outcome.

Norman Powell talks about the @Raptors needing to clean up both their offense and defense after their first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/YUblzJN65m — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 24, 2020

Advertisement

Toronto will need to return to their usual defensive solidity after seeing this aspect of their game struggle so far this season.

Matching their defensive rating, as well as both sides being Conference rivals, this could be a cagey affair with under 217.5 points seeming sensible. However, a lot will depend on Embiid's fitness, so holding out on the announcement of starting lineups is essential for this fixture.

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off the back of arresting their losing streak after closing out a 129-128 win over the Chicago Bulls. Steph Curry and co. will face a struggling Detroit Pistons side who will be relying on rookie Killian Hayes to contain the point guard.

Among the best NBA bets today, backing the Warriors to secure another win comes in ATS at -4.5 (-110). There is offer to be gained from Steph Curry with +6.5 assists in this one.

Best NBA Bets Today: Eastern Conference heavyweights clash

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers

Advertisement

Tuesday night features another two elite Eastern Conference matchups. The Boston Celtics travel to an in-form Indiana Pacers where Domantas Sabonis is shining so far and is among the best NBA bets today.

Leading the @Pacers to a 3-0 start to their season, Domantas Sabonis (@Dsabonis11) was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! #BestOfNBA



24.3 PPG | 11.0 RPG | 7.0 APG pic.twitter.com/hoCQJlQjiv — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2020

The forward is coming off a career year in which he averaged just under what the odds are expecting him to get in this one. Therefore, +18.5 points seem a steal after the start he has enjoyed. Despite the Celtics coming out narrowly against the spread, the underdog Pacers at +1 (-110) could just as likely secure 4 wins from 4.

Alongside this fixture, the Miami Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks. As of reporting, Jimmy Butler is doubtful for this matchup with an ankle injury.

Therefore, the Bucks at -4.5 (-110) on the road despite their embarrassing defeat to the Knicks last time out is the expected result in the best NBA bets today. The absence of Butler could exacerbate the Heat's current lack of points so taking this fixture under 223.5 seems fitting.