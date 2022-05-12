Best NBA DFS Players to target: Dillon Brooks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson - May 11th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

With two huge Game 6s on tonight's NBA DFS slate, let's look at the best options for both value and production.

NBA DFS Star Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $11.6k, Fanduel $11.5k)

Giannis is basically a lock for all fantasy lineups at this point, especially without second-leading scorer Khris Middleton for the foreseeable future. In this series, the Bucks' superstar is averaging 32.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

With the series tied, he'll probably be around these numbers yet again. Look for Antetokounmpo to attempt around 30 shots in close to 40 minutes, while adding double-digit rebounds and around double-digit dimes, too.

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $7.4k, Fanduel $6.2k)

Thompson had an off-shooting night in his team's 101-98 win over the Grizzlies on Monday night. The Washington State product has not been efficient at all this series, which is certainly surprising given his resume.

He went 0-for-7 from deep in Game 4 and, for the series, he's converting just 28.4% of his threes. He has contributed more in other non-scoring categories as he's averaging 4.8 boards, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals this series.

This is likely a direct result of seeing more minutes and playing in a better rhythm. He was limited during the regular season by a minutes restriction and the fact that he was coming off of injuries that forced him to miss two full seasons.

It's a good sign that Thompson is still enjoying a high usage rate as the Warriors will need his production to close out Memphis in Game 5 on the road.

Other options to consider: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $8.3k, Fanduel $8.7k), Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $8.2k, Fanduel $8.8k)

NBA DFS Value Picks

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $5.6k, Fanduel $5.6k)

Dillon Brooks returned from a one-game suspension and put up 12 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Brooks shot terribly from the field, going 5-for-19 in the Game 4 loss.

He'll have to assume more of the playmaking duties, with Ja Morant doubtful for the rest of the playoffs. He logged 39 minutes on Monday, so expect him to have a similar workload Wednesday in an elimination game.

Other options to consider: Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $3.4k, Fanduel $5.3k)

