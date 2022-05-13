Best NBA DFS players to target: Dorian Finney-Smith, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton - May 12th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The 2022 NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday night and there are two Game 6s on the NBA DFS slate, Let's take a quick look at the best players to target for production and value.

NBA DFS Star Picks

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (DraftKings $6.9k, Fanduel $7.0k)

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns will look to close out the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Thursday. Ayton chipped in with 20 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 110-80 win. He only needed to log 22 minutes as the game was out of hand early in the second half. At this salary, Ayton should be plugged into all lineups as he's a consistent double-double threat and can explode for a big game on any given night.

"Great pass. Better jam." - @Suns

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $11.5k, Fanduel $11.7k)

Doncic had a quieter game in Tuesday's Game 5 by his standards, finishing with a playoff-low two assists in addition to his 28 points and 11 rebounds. In his two career games with his team facing elimination, Doncic has averaged 42.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 11.5 assists despite losing both contests. Dallas has been carried by their young superstar all year, and they'll need him to be at his best yet again in order to force a Game 7.

Luka Doncic is the 1st player in NBA Playoff History with 650+ Points 150+ Rebounds and 150+ Assists through their first 20 Playoff games.

"Luka Doncic is the 1st player in NBA Playoff History with 650+ Points 150+ Rebounds and 150+ Assists through their first 20 Playoff games." - @NBAHistory

Other options to consider: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $9.7k, Fanduel $9.8k), Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $6.4k, Fanduel $6.5k)

NBA Value Picks

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $5.5k, Fanduel $5.2k)

Finney-Smith had a poor Game 5, as did most of his teammates during their 30-point loss. He did log 37 minutes which is always a good sign, and he's been averaging 39.7 over 11 postseason games. In Dallas' two home games this series, Finney-Smith has put up 38 total points and 12 total rebounds.

He's also made 12-of-23 three-pointers, and the Mavs will need him to have a good offensive game Thursday. He's had a good track record in elimination games, so expect him to step up in Game 6.

Something to maybe feel good about tonight. Here are Dorian Finney-Smith's elimination/big game performances in his career.



Gm 6 LAC 2020: 16 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Gm 7 LAC 2021: 18 pts, 10 reb, 53.8 FG%, 57.1 3P%

Gm 6 UTA 2022: 18 pts, 10 reb, 53.8 FG%, 44.4 3P% Something to maybe feel good about tonight. Here are Dorian Finney-Smith's elimination/big game performances in his career.Gm 6 LAC 2020: 16 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3P%Gm 7 LAC 2021: 18 pts, 10 reb, 53.8 FG%, 57.1 3P%Gm 6 UTA 2022: 18 pts, 10 reb, 53.8 FG%, 44.4 3P%

"Something to maybe feel good about tonight. Here are Dorian Finney-Smith's elimination/big game performances in his career..." - @bobbykaralla

Other options to consider: Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $5.2k, Fanduel $4.5k), Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $6.3k, Fanduel $6.2k)

