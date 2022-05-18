Best NBA DFS Players to target: Draymond Green, Luka Doncic, Al Horford, Bam Adebayo - May 17th/May 18th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

There are two Conference Finals Game 1s on the Tuesday/Wednesday NBA DFS slate. Let's go through the best players to target for production and value out of all the remaining teams in the postseason.

NBA DFS Star Picks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $11.4k, Fanduel $11.5k)

Doncic delivered a spectacular performance in his team's Game 7 win over the Suns on Sunday. He scored 35 points, including six made threes, along with 10 rebounds in just 30 minutes of action.

With Game 1 against the Warriors on Wednesday, he should again carry the offensive load as his team looks to steal a game on the road in San Francisco.

Al Horford, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $6.9k, Fanduel $7.0k)

Al Horford had a great series last round, finishing with averages of 13.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks. He also averaged 39.0 minutes per game, which is a sign that coach Ime Udoka trusts his veteran big man to play pretty much the whole game.

With Robert Williams back fully healthy, it could cut into Horford's minutes, but the 35-year-old should still be the third option on offense after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (DraftKings $7.1k, Fanduel $7.5k)

Bam Adebayo had a quiet series, fantasy-wise, after the first two games (where Joel Embiid was hurt), as Jimmy Butler had several monster performances against the 76ers.

Adebayo should enjoy more production now that he won't be matched up against Embiid, but it won't be easy against a strong defensive team in the Celtics. He should play close to 35 minutes and still operate as the second option during this conference finals matchup.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $6.3k, Fanduel $6.0k)

In terms of fantasy impact, Green performed well below his average for the first five games of the Warriors' series against the Grizzlies. In the closeout Game 6, he stuffed the stat sheet, recording 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes.

The three-time champion was active in all facets of the game and was a key contributor in the win. Green is always capable of games like this and should have more success against an undersized Mavericks team.

Other NBA DFS Value options to consider: Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $6.2k, Fanduel $5.6k)

