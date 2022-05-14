Best NBA DFS Players to target: Jaren Jackson Jr., Jayson Tatum, Kyle Anderson - May 13th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Two Game 6s on today's NBA DFS slate and two teams have a chance to send their opponents packing this Friday, May 13th.

NBA Star Picks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $7.0k, Fanduel $7.9k)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has increased his scoring output since star teammate Ja Morant went down with an injury. Jackson Jr. has scored 21 in each of the last two games and he'll need to have another high-scoring game to help his team force a Game 7.

During this series, the Michigan State product has been a force defensively, averaging 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals. Expect him to take a lot of shots and play around 35 minutes with his team's back against the wall.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz



21 points on 6 made FG's for trip. peep where @jarenjacksonjr shot this junt from 🦄21 points on 6 made FG's for trip. peep where @jarenjacksonjr shot this junt from 🦄 21 points on 6 made FG's for trip. https://t.co/e0wdifSbzF

"21 points on 6 made FG's for trip." - Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $9.8k, Fanduel $10.6k)

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics find themselves down 3-2 after a heartbreaking 110-107 loss in Game 5 to the Bucks. Tatum had 34 points on 29 shots and should once again have a high usage rate on Friday.

In the postseason, he's currently averaging 26.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. His efficiency has naturally dipped, but his minutes are up to 41.6 per contest. Look for him to have a big game Friday as his team faces elimination on the road.

"JAYSON TATUM HAMMER" - @NBCSCeltics

Other options to consider: Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $7.9k, Fanduel $9.0k), Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $11.9k, Fanduel $12.0k)

NBA Value Picks

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $4.3k, Fanduel $4.7k)

Kyle Anderson has assumed more playmaking duties in the absence of Ja Morant. He recorded seven assists in Game 5 and, even though it was a blowout for most of the way, he has shown he's capable of contributing in every category.

He's not a big-time scorer, but in the last two games, he's taken more shots than he has in any other playoff game. He's always been a good defender and can chip in with several steals and blocks in any given game due to his long wingspan and quick hands.

Expect Anderson to play an important role in Friday's elimination game.

NBA Hoops @nbahoopsx

KYLE ANDERSON THROW IT DOWN KYLE ANDERSON THROW IT DOWN 🔨 https://t.co/8uYzpkWbk0

"KYLE ANDERSON THROW IT DOWN" - @nbahoopsx

Other options to consider: Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $4.5k, Fanduel $5.4k), Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $5.6k, Fanduel $6.0k)

