Best NBA DFS Players to target: Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dillon Brooks - May 3 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

With a pair of Game 2s on Tuesday night's NBA DFS slate, there are not a ton of options to evaluate, but let's go through the best players for both production and value.

DFS star picks

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $7.7k, FanDuel $7.8k)

Brown had an off-shooting game in Sunday's 101-89 loss, but he'll need to bounce back Tuesday if the Celtics are to even the series. He's at a reasonable salary for both DraftKings and Fanduel, and he's always a candidate to explode for a huge scoring night.

Brown had 17 games out of 66 in which he scored 30 or more during the regular season, but he hasn't scored over 23 in this year's playoffs. He'll likely play around 40 minutes and take around his average of 18.4 field goal attempts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $11.4k, FanDuel $11.2k)

It's no surprise that Giannis has the highest-listed salary on both platforms. The Celtics managed to hold the Greek Freak to 9-for-25 shooting in Game 1, but he was still able to record a triple-double with 13 rebounds and 12 assists on top of his 24 points. On Tuesday, with Middleton out, Giannis will have sky-high usage once again and will remain a triple-double threat any time he takes the court.

Other NBA DFS options to consider: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $9.8k, FanDuel $9.9k)

DFS value picks

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $5.0k)

Dillon Brooks shot only 3-for-13 on Sunday, and he's down to just 35.8% from the field for the postseason. He shot an efficient 51.5% during the regular season. So, as long as he's getting his looks, his percentages are sure to come back to normal at some point. Brooks mainly relies on scoring for his fantasy production, but he'll continue to play 30-plus minutes in the playoffs due to his defensive prowess.

Also, teammate Desmond Bane is questionable as of now, so watch for news regarding his status, because Brooks would see a usage boost if Bane is ruled out.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $6.0k, FanDuel $6.1k)

Clarke has played a huge role for the Grizzlies this postseason, seeing his minutes rise to 29.6, up from 19.5 in the regular season. He's taken full advantage of his increased playing time, as he's averaged 17.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in his last five games.

With Steven Adams out, the Grizzlies have elected to use Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. as their bigs for the majority of games. Clarke put up 14.2 ppg and 8.0 rpg this year in games that Adams missed, so expect the 25-year-old to again provide energy around the rim and on the glass Tuesday.

Other NBA DFS options to consider: Al Horford, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $5.6k)

