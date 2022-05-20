Best NBA DFS Players to target: Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney  - May 18th/May 19th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

With two conference finals Game 2s on the horizon, let's go through the best players to target for your NBA DFS slates.

NBA DFS star picks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $9.8k, Fanduel $10.4k)

Tatum and the Celtics dropped Game 1 on the road, 118-107. Boston held the lead at halftime but got outscored by 19 in the second half. Tatum scored 29 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists on 21 field-goal attempts.

The Celtics will be hungry to steal a game on the road on Thursday, and they'll need their young star to have a big game to knock off the Heat. Miami is 7-0 at home this postseason. Tatum logged 44 minutes in Game 1, so expect a similar workload and likely more field-goal attempts for the Duke product in Game 2.

Jayson Tatum.

Other NBA DFS Star Picks to consider: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $8.4k, Fanduel $8.5k)

NBA DFS Value Picks

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $6.0k, Fanduel $6.4k)

Wiggins earned All-Star starter honors this season and has been a key part of the Warriors' playoff run so far. He played well in Game 1, posting 19 points and five rebounds on 8-for-17 shooting. The 27-year-old has crashed the glass a lot harder during the postseason, evidenced by his average of 6.8 rebounds per game compared to just 4.5 in the regular season.

He's a very good value play for the Thursday-Friday slate this week and will always have a consistent role in Golden State's offense.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $4.0k, Fanduel $4.8k)

Looney had 22 rebounds in Game 7 of the Warriors' previous series, and he showed up in Game 1 against the Mavs as well. The UCLA product has seen his minutes go from 14.3 through the first 10 playoff games to 35 and 28 in the last two games. He's become a crucial part of coach Steve Kerr's rotation and has now cemented his role as the Dubs' center.

Expect Looney to start and play important minutes, as he is the Warriors' best healthy rebounder at the moment. Plus, he can contribute in other areas of the stat sheet as well.





He's the first Warrior in 35 years to tally that many boards in a playoff game 22 REBOUNDS FOR KEVON LOONEYHe's the first Warrior in 35 years to tally that many boards in a playoff game 22 REBOUNDS FOR KEVON LOONEYHe's the first Warrior in 35 years to tally that many boards in a playoff game 💪

22 REBOUNDS FOR KEVON LOONEY He's the first Warrior in 35 years to tally that many boards in a playoff game

Other NBA DFS Value Picks to consider: Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $3.9k, Fanduel $4.5k)

