Best NBA DFS Players to target: Luka Doncic, Jae Crowder, Maxi Kleber  - May 10th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

With both series tied tonight, the pair of Game 5s on this NBA DFS slate has massive ramifications. Even though there are fewer games on and fewer options, let's look at the best available players for production, as well as the best options to maximize value.

NBA DFS Star Picks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $11.4k, Fanduel $11.2k)

Doncic has the most expensive salary on both platforms tonight, but he's a lock to put up huge numbers every playoff game. In this series, he's averaging 33.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. He's also chipping in 1.5 steals and 37.8 minutes, so it's expected that he'll have a similar workload Tuesday in a pivotal Game 5 on the road. Look for the Mavs' superstar point guard to take around the 25.5 shots he's averaging while flirting with a triple-double.

Other NBA DFS options to consider: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (DraftKings $9.5k, Fanduel $10.8k), Chris Paul (DraftKings $8.0k, Fanduel $8.8k)

NBA DFS Value Picks

Jae Crowder, Phoenix Suns (DraftKings $5.5k, Fanduel $5.5k)

Crowder is a great NBA DFS player to target today due to his affordability and consistent role in Phoenix's offense. The Marquette product has been very efficient this series, knocking down 52.8% of his 6.3 three-point attempts per game. He's averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this series, and he's found a nice groove offensively at the right time. Even though his team dropped the last two games, it wasn't because of Crowder's performances, as he's scoring almost six more points per game this series compared to the regular season.

"Back-to-back attack." - Phoenix Suns

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $5.1k, Fanduel $4.5k)

Kleber has seen his minutes jump to 30.0 per game this series. He's taken almost all of starter Dwight Powell's playing time, so expect this trend to hold true on Tuesday. The German big man has put up 13.3 points and 1.8 blocks this series, and he's key to the Mavs offense due to his three-point marksmanship. Look for Mavs' coach Jason Kidd to roll with Kleber again for most of the center minutes, as it's worked nicely for Dallas in their previous two games.

MavsMuse @MavsMuse



1. Maxi Kleber - 49%

2. Dorian Finney-Smith - 43%

3. Tyrese Maxey - 41%

4. Reggie Bullock - 40%



(min 10 games & 40 att.)

#MFFL NBA Leaders in 3-Point % in the 2022 Playoffs:1. Maxi Kleber - 49%2. Dorian Finney-Smith - 43%3. Tyrese Maxey - 41%4. Reggie Bullock - 40%(min 10 games & 40 att.) NBA Leaders in 3-Point % in the 2022 Playoffs:1. Maxi Kleber - 49%2. Dorian Finney-Smith - 43%3. Tyrese Maxey - 41%4. Reggie Bullock - 40%(min 10 games & 40 att.)#MFFL https://t.co/8bbLXW8cr2

"NBA Leaders in 3-Point % in the 2022 Playoffs: 1. Maxi Kleber - 49%" - @MavsMuse

Max Strus, Miami Heat (DraftKings $5.0k, Fanduel $4.1k)

Max Strus has started all nine games for the Heat in the playoffs, and even though he's listed as questionable, the expectation is that he'll suit up Tuesday. With Kyle Lowry already ruled out, Strus may see a slight usage bump. His salary is very low on both NBA DFS platforms, which is very intriguing considering he's averaging 29.3 minutes this series so far. He saw significantly more shots when Lowry was hurt in Miami's previous series against Atlanta, so Strus could be in line for more touches on offense.

Edited by Windy Goodloe