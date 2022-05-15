Best NBA DFS Players to target: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen - May 15th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Let's go through the best players to target for value and production with two Game 7s on today's NBA DFS slate.

NBA DFS Star Picks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $11.6k, Fanduel $11.6k)

Doncic was two assists shy of a triple-double in his team's 113-86 Game 6 victory. Doncic showed up in a big way, with his team facing elimination, pouring in 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.

He'll once again be the primary ball-handler for pretty much every possession that he's on the floor. Look for Doncic, who now averages 39.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 10.3 assists in elimination games, to have another massive stat line.

x - Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs 🤍



33 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL We hope you enjoyed the Luka Special33 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL We hope you enjoyed the Luka Special 💙🤍33 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST | 4 STL https://t.co/QTz2aWEHDU

"We hope you enjoyed the Luka Special" - Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $6.6k, Fanduel $6.2k)

Brunson scored 18 points during Thursday's Game 6 win over the Phoenix Suns and he's now scored 18 or more in four straight contests. The Villanova product started the series off slowly, but he's hit his stride at a crucial point entering Sunday's Game 7.

In the playoffs, he's taking 18.6 field goal attempts per game, up from 12.8 during the regular season. Expect the Mavs to lean on Brunson to be the second scoring option behind Doncic in a win-or-go-home game.

Other NBA DFS Star options to consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $12.0k, Fanduel $12.0k)

NBA DFS Value Picks

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $5.0k, Fanduel $5.7k)

Portis has a very affordable salary on today's slate, especially on DraftKings. He struggled from the field in Friday's loss to the Celtics, going just 2-for-8 and missing all three of his attempts from deep.

The 27-year-old big man has been a key contributor this series, especially in Game 5, where his put back clinched a one-point win over Boston on the road.

He's averaged 26.0 minutes per game this series and coach Mike Budenholzer has elected to go with Portis down the stretch. Look for Portis to be active on the glass as his team tries to advance to the conference finals.

StatMuse @statmuse Bobby Portis tonight:



14 PTS

15 REB

7 OREB



He has the most RPG off the bench this playoffs. Bobby Portis tonight:14 PTS15 REB7 OREBHe has the most RPG off the bench this playoffs. https://t.co/MCuzuSCi3U

"...He has the most RPG off the bench this playoffs." - StatMuse

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $3.7k, Fanduel $3.8k)

If you're looking to save salary, consider Grayson Allen today, who's been receiving consistent playing time all postseason long. He's averaging 27.2 minutes this series, but his production has been severely lacking.

He's failed to score in double digits since Game 1 and he's only shooting 33.4% from the field. He is definitely capable of getting in a groove offensively and he'll have his opportunities with Khris Middleton out.

Other NBA DFS Value options to consider: Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $4.9k, Fanduel $4.3k)

Edited by Adam Dickson