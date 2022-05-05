Best NBA DFS Players to target: Tobias Harris, Deandre Ayton, Spencer Dinwiddie - May 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

There's a pair of NBA Conference semifinal Game 2s tonight, so let's go through the most valuable picks on the NBA DFS slate.

NBA DFS Star Picks

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $7.7k, FanDuel $7.8k)

On Monday, Harris had his highest-scoring game of the postseason during a 106-92 loss to the Miami Heat. The veteran forward scored 27 points on an efficient 11-for-18 shooting while also chipping in six rebounds.

It's no coincidence that Harris took on a larger workload with Sixers' star Joel Embiid out. He'll have to produce big numbers again if his team is to avoid falling into a 2-0 deficit.

Embiid has already been ruled out for Game 2, but hopes to return as early as Game 3. In nine games without his superstar teammate, Harris has put up 19.3 points per game, slightly up from the 17.0 he averaged with Embiid.

"#12 is not messin' around tonight."

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (DraftKings $7.6k, FanDuel $7.9k)

Ayton has been a consistent fantasy performer all season long, and he's built on that success in the playoffs. He's averaged 21.1 points and 9.6 rebounds through seven postseason games.

On Monday, he put up 25 points and eight boards in their 121-114 win over the Mavericks. The fourth-year big man should be able to once again take advantage of Dallas' lack of size Wednesday in Game 2.

Other NBA DFS options to consider: James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (DraftKings $9.6k, FanDuel $9.0k), Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (DraftKings $8.0k, FanDuel $8.3k)

NBA DFS Value Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks (DraftKings $5.3k, FanDuel $5.1k)

Dinwiddie only attempted eight field goals on Monday in 30 minutes off the bench. However, with his salary sitting pretty low on both platforms, he's worth considering if you're looking to save.

He has seen his minutes rise to 32.9 per game in the postseason, up from the 28.3 he received since joining Dallas mid-season. He's always capable of having big scoring games whether he's in a starter or reserve role. Look for him to be more aggressive in Game 2 on Wednesday.

NBA @NBA



They lead by 5 entering Q4 on TNT The ball movement sets up the Dinwiddie 3... 36-19 edge for the @dallasmavs in the 3rd quarter!They lead by 5 entering Q4 on TNT The ball movement sets up the Dinwiddie 3... 36-19 edge for the @dallasmavs in the 3rd quarter!They lead by 5 entering Q4 on TNT https://t.co/i3cABiOEqY

"The ball movement sets up the Dinwiddie 3..."

P.J. Tucker, Miami Heat (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $4.3k)

Tucker has started pretty much every game for Miami at power forward and he's played his role well as a 3-and-D glue guy. His salary is very low tonight, and since he's guaranteed to see close to 30 minutes, he can provide value for any lineup.

Even though he doesn't have a high usage rate, he'll consistently knock down a few shots and crash the glass. He also has the potential to add some assists and steals game in and game out.

Other NBA DFS options to consider: Max Strus, Miami Heat (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $4.5k)

