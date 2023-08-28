Best NBA player in FIBA World Cup 2023 on each international team, feat. Luka Doncic & Josh Giddy

The FIBA World Cup is underway, and teams are loaded with NBA stars. Team USA is not the only squad with such players at the World Cup. Let’s take a look at the best NBA players at the World Cup.

The tournament is a celebration of the best in basketball from all around the world. While some of the main international stars like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetotkounmpo are sitting out this year’s competition, there are plenty of National Basketball Association players that made the journey to the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Some teams like the USA are stacked with multiple players with such experience. Others only have a handful - even one - carrying the flag. Let’s see who's the best NBA player on each team lucky enough to have the highest-caliber of player on their international squad.

Best NBA players on each national team in FIBA World Cup

Here's a breakdown of all the National Basketball Association talent in the World Cup. We will also select the best player on each team, the flag bearer if you will.

For some teams, the choice is obvious. For others, it takes a bit of a selection process. So who is the best NBA player on each squad? Find out below.

Karl Anthony-Towns - Dominican Republic

Towns is the obvious choice. He has spurred the Dominican Republic to a hotstart in the tournament.

His versatility as a big man is huge in international basketball, as he can space the floor. He has also acted more as a great scorer and can attack from anywhere on the floor in the free-flowing international game.

NBA Players on Dominican Republic

Karl Anthony-Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Lester Quinones, Golden State Warriors

Jordan Clarkson - The Philippines

Clarkson is the only NBA player on the host squad. He dominates the ball much like in the NBA.

The Utah Jazz bench sparkplug is in charge of the whole offense. He will be the one taking most of the shots for the lesser talented Filipino team.

Bogdan Bogdanovic - Serbia

Serbia is a nation with plenty NBA talent. However, no Jokic on this team means the honor goes elsewhere and we will give it to Bogdanovic. The shooter and versatile defender can carry the team with a huge scoring output when needed and should be a main key for Serbia.

NBA players on Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat

Filip Petrusev, Philadelphia 76ers

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Greece

The other Antetokounmpo gets the honor here in his brother’s absence. He's the only other Greek player in the current squad in the NBA.

He has plenty of size and strength to play a much bigger role than he does on his NBA team with the Bucks alongside the "Greek Freak."

Anthony Edwards - United States

A team with only NBA players is harder to choose from. Even though the best of the league did not make the trip, this team has plenty of talent.

We will go with Edwards, as coach Steve Kerr said he was unquestionably the guy on this current squad. Edwards can easily be the team’s volume scorer and is looking to take another step in his All Star career.

NBA players on the United States

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Jonas Valanciunas, Lithuania

Valanciunas gets the nod here. Lithuania has exceeded expectations so far in the tournament. The big man is a big reason why.

NBA players on Lithuania

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans

Azuolas Tubelis, Philadelphia 76ers

Josh Giddey - Australia

Another team with plenty to choose from. Mills may be the best performer when the lights go on. However, Giddey is the best NBA talent right now on this team.

He took a huge step last season and seems to be a budding NBA star. He has the ability to create and score on his own.

NBA players on Australia

Xavier Cooks Washington Wizards

Dyson Daniels New Orleans Pelicans

Dante Exum Dallas Mavericks

Josh Giddey Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Green Dallas Mavericks

Joe Ingles Orlando Magic

Jock Landale Houston Rockets

Patty Mills Atlanta Hawks

Matisse Thybulle Portland Trail Blazers

Jack White Oklahoma City Thunder

Lauri Markkanen - Finland

It was one of the most talented Finnish teams ever, and Markkanen leads the way. They struggled early in the tournament.

However, Markkanen is a NBA All Star and one of the best players in the tournament regardless of country. The Utah Jazz forward is the only NBA player on the team but deserves the mention.

Franz Wagner - Germany

Wagner is a budding star with the Magic. He gets the nod over his brother and other teammates.

The Germans are proving to be medal contenders, even though Maxi Kleber left the team before the Cup. Wagner has skills at his size that are rarely seen.

NBA Players on Germany

Dennis Schroeder, Toronto Raptors

Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Daniel Thies, Indiana Pacers

Luka Doncic - Slovenia

He may be the best player in the tournament. Period. The Dallas Mavericks star is the only NBA player on this Slovenia roster with no Goran Dragic.

He almost single-handedly carried his country to a bronze medal in Tokyo at the Olympics. He is one of the best players in the NBA period and could lead Slovenia to a potential medal.

Santi Aldama - Spain

Aldama gets the choice here. Spain remains a powerful basketball nation and are the defending champs. However, this squad is a little little on NBA talent than usual with no Gasol brothers anymore and Ricky Rubio sitting out.

NBA players on Spain

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

Usman Garuba, Atlanta Hawks

Rudy Gobert - France

Gobert gets the nod, although it's not clear why. France faltered and are already eliminated despite their loaded squad. They will look for redemption in the consolation bracket and next summer in Paris.

NBA Players on France

Nicolas Batum, LA Clippers

Evan Fournier, New York Knicks

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada

It's Canada’s best team ever even without Jamal Murray who pulled out. Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear leader now.

He was fourth in the NBA in scoring last year. He can take any player in this tournament off the dribble and should have a big tournament as Canada are off to a hot start.

NBA players on Canada

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder

RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets

Lu Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves

Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Check out the full list of NBA players at the World Cup here as the action continues in the group stage.

