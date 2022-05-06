NBA Player Prop Bets for Today: Jimmy Butler & Chris Paul | Friday, May 6th

Player Prop Bets for Today: Jimmy Butler keeps up his production

Another day, more player prop bets. Tonight's games provide new opportunities for sports bettors to profit and we're attempting to find the best bets for the slate. As series near their conclusion, the starters for each team will see more minutes as a result.

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for Thursday's NBA slate.

Player Prop #1: Jimmy Butler over 33.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-125)

The Miami Heat have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers may be getting some good fortune with the potential return of Joel Embiid.

If Embiid is capable of playing, then it seems that the game will be tightly contested. The closer the game remains, the more minutes Jimmy Butler and the Heat's starters will play.

Jimmy Butler has averaged 40.2 points, rebounds, and assists during this year’s playoffs. He has surpassed this line of 33.5 in four out of his six games played.

Butler has had the highest usage rate of any Miami player during the playoffs, meaning he's had the ball in his hands a lot. Kyle Lowry's status for the game is still up in the air, and if he plays, Butler's assist numbers could take a hit.

However, Butler is extremely versatile and can either facilitate or score. However the injury situations play out, Jimmy Butler should be capable of getting over his player prop line.

Player Prop #2: Chris Paul over 13.5 Rebounds+Assists (-130)

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Book and CP3 looking real scary as the Suns take a 2-0 lead Book and CP3 looking real scary as the Suns take a 2-0 lead 😳 https://t.co/MaIeWRSUJi

Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns have shown their experience and overcome some adversity to jump out to a 2-0 series lead.

Chris Paul has surpassed the line of 13.5 rebounds and assists in six out of eight playoff games so far. Paul is in search of his first career championship and has the team around him to accomplish that goal.

If one thing is for certain, Paul will be motivated to perform in this game. The 37-year-old, future Hall of Famer has averaged 8.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in his 126 career playoff games.

Tonight's game will be Dallas' first game at home in this series, so they're likely to keep it closer than the previous two. Chris Paul should be able to get over his line for rebounds and assists.

Edited by Adam Dickson