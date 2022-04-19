Best NBA Player Prop Lines and Picks: Monday, April 18th

Tonight, the NBA playoffs continue with a three-game slate. There is some good player prop value in these games which will be explained below.

The NBA playoffs provide more than just good storylines. Player prop lines hold the most value and consistency this time of year due to the importance of every game. The playoffs provide more competitive games leading to normal – and in some cases, more – minutes for starters. On Monday night, there are a few star players due for some big games.

Player Prop No. 1: Donovan Mitchell over 27.5 Points (-125)

Coming off of a 99-93 victory in Game 1 on Saturday, the Utah Jazz will look to take back-to-back games from the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday.

The Jazz did not play their best basketball but showed their poise and experience to pull away from the shorthanded Mavericks when it counted.

Donovan Mitchell had an inefficient 10-for-29 shooting performance, but this still turned into 32 points for Spida. He had 30 points in the second half.

When taking a points player prop, one key factor is the player's volume and usage. This tells you how often a specific player has the ball in his hands and how many shots he takes per game.

Mitchell ranks in the top 10 in usage rate, taking 20 shots, with 10 of those coming from 3-point range, this season. All of these statistics point to Mitchell being very capable of getting over this 27.5 player prop line.

Another reason this line is very attainable is that the Dallas Mavericks will focus more on Bojan Bogdanovic defensively. That's because he is the one who really hurt them, with 26 points in Game 1. This will open up more catch-and-shoot opportunities for Mitchell, who is one of the league's best shooters when he's hot. His prop lines are expected to move up before tipoff, so get it in while you can!

Player Prop No. 2: Nikola Jokic over 49.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists -125

MVP candidate Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets had a rough time in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss on Saturday.

Jokic had 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. He was 12-for-25 from the field, but 0-for-4 from 3-point range.

With both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out, Jokic is going to have to do what he's done all season: put the team on his back.

All year, Jokic has made bettors money on his player prop lines because he is an absolute stat sheet stuffer. Averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, the Joker has put together one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory. If they want a chance to take Game 2 on the road, they need that and more out of him.

Expect the reigning MVP to show up big on Monday night.

