Best NBA Player Props Today | Sunday, April 24th | CJ McCollum & Bobby Portis

The playoffs have been amazing so far. For the most part, all the games have been competitive. This is a great sign when betting on player props daily.

It doesn't take a genius to understand that the more a player is on the floor, the better his chances are at hitting his player props. Today, there are two trends and matchups that stand out.

Player Prop #1: CJ McCollum over 36.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-115).

Since being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum has taken them from a lottery team to a hard-fought series with the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.

McCollum has gone over this line in all three games in the series thus far; gathering combined totals of 39, 42, and 41 points, rebounds, and assists.

The volume and usage of the Pelicans star has been more than enough to once again go over his player prop lines. In this series, McCollum is averaging 22 shots per game in 41 minutes.

In order for the Pelicans to have a shot at winning this game, both McCollum and Brandon Ingram are going to have to shoulder huge workloads. CJ McCollum can likely be counted on to stuff the stat sheet tonight.

Player Prop #2: Bobby Portis over 23.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-130).

Coming off an impressive 18 points and 16 rebounds in Game 3, Bobby Portis is looking to continue his dominance inside the paint. The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will look to take a 3-1 series lead at home.

Bobby Portis has surpassed this line in two out of the three games in the series thus far. In Game 2, Portis only played six minutes due to an eye injury which caused him to miss this line.

In the other two games, Portis collected 24 and 34 points, rebounds and assists. Portis' tenacious rebounding and defense on Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic should earn him more minutes tonight in an extremely important game.

It's also worth noting that in the last game, Bobby Portis exploded for four three-point field goals and shot 50% from the field. While this shooting performance was a bit of an outlier for Portis, he's seemingly locked in on both the offensive and defensive side of the floor.

