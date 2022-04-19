Best NBA Player Props & Picks Today: Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, and Chris Paul

Today, there are three player props that the sports books have potentially misjudged.

When looking into playoff games, it's important to take into account the magnitude of the game and certain players' role on their respective teams. Below, you will find three trends that have been cashing in consistently over the last couple games.

Bet #1: Anthony Edwards over 28.5 Points+Assists (-115).

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



The young Timberwolves star told



yhoo.it/3OoeHu3 Anthony Edwards is ready for his postseason close-up 🤩The young Timberwolves star told @ChrisBHaynes there's 'more to come' as his team faces the Grizzlies again on Tuesday. Anthony Edwards is ready for his postseason close-up 🤩The young Timberwolves star told @ChrisBHaynes there's 'more to come' as his team faces the Grizzlies again on Tuesday. ➡️ yhoo.it/3OoeHu3 https://t.co/mSTZ7dbPzv

Anthony Edwards has been outperforming his player props very consistently as of late. Edwards has scored 35+ points in three out of his last four games and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies rank as the top two teams in terms of pace, which explains why the total points line sits at 240.

Anthony Edwards exploded for 36 points in his first career playoff game, showing that the magnitude of the moment doesn't affect his play. The sports books have increased the number on all of his player props from the last game and for good reason.

However, with his volume and usage over the last 10 games being elite, the books may still be underestimating Edwards. There is a very good chance that his output will surpass the 28.5 line with just points alone.

Bet #2: Ja Morant over 29.5 Points (-120).

Ja Morant has been exceptional this season, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to their best playoff seed in recent memory. The Grizzlies are going to ask a lot of Morant tonight as they are in a must-win situation.

After dropping their first game at home, the Grizzlies cannot afford to lose another on their home floor. The main factor in preventing that is Ja Morant. His player props are inflated a little compared to his normal regular season point line of 27.5.

However, this is the playoffs and Morant is going to play big minutes tonight, so there is a good reason to increase the player props.

In game one, Morant had 32 points on 8 of 18 shooting, doing most of his damage at the free throw line. When a player has the volume and responsibilities that Ja Morant does, taking his over on player props in a must-win game is recommended.

Bet #3: Chris Paul over 27.5 Points+Assists (-130).

The Phoenix Suns look to take a two-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. In game one, Chris Paul took over the game, scoring 30 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Tonight, Paul looks to do more of the same against his former franchise. Paul's props have a very low value to open the day. However, with the real possibility of a blowout, it's best to get the lowest line possible.

It's a good idea to bank on one of the best point guards of all time having a solid game two performance.

StatMuse @statmuse



Point God > Father Time.



(Submitted by Chris Paul is the oldest player in NBA history with a 30p/10a playoff game.Point God > Father Time.(Submitted by @StevieCozens Chris Paul is the oldest player in NBA history with a 30p/10a playoff game. Point God > Father Time. (Submitted by @StevieCozens) https://t.co/YENWLOcmnq

