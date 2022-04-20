Best NBA Player Props Today: Wednesday, April 20th

Tonight's player props are hitting at a consistent rate over the last 10 games. Jaylen Brown and OG Anunoby are here to make you money.

Tonight, many intriguing player props are open to the public and there are a few great matchups and disrespectful lines to focus on.

With the playoffs rolling, many teams have shrunk their rotation to give their best players more minutes in these crucial games. Let's get into these picks!

Player Prop #1: Jaylen Brown over 3.5 Assists (-130).

The Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets in the second game of their series tonight at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown has averaged exactly 3.5 assists per game this season.

April came around, which saw Brown's passing become more effective as he jumped to 6.2 assists per game over his last six regular-season games. Jaylen Brown's usage rate this season has been a career high for him, meaning that he is more involved on offense than ever before.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will give superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown big minutes tonight as they try to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The more minutes Jaylen Brown is on the floor, the more assist opportunities the young shooting guard will have. Expect Brown to get over this low assist total in a competitive and entertaining game in Boston tonight.

Bet #2: OG Anunoby over 17.5 Points (-125).

The Toronto Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight in Game 3 of this series. With Scottie Barnes listed as doubtful, some of the player props stand out.

OG Anunoby has gone over this 17.5 points line in all seven of the games he's played without Scottie Barnes. He has also gone over this line in all three games against the 76ers, scoring 20, 26, and 20 points in those games.

The Raptors are looking at an absolute must-win game tonight. No team has ever made a comeback from a 3-0 series deficit, so expect the Raptors to give Philly their absolute best shot tonight.

A lot of Raptors player props have value for tonight. Coach Nick Nurse has already kept his rotation of players very tight and a game of this importance is only going to make it tighter.

This is a great spot for OG Anunoby to build on his Game 2 performance and get into the 20 point range tonight.

Edited by Adam Dickson