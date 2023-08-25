Bids for Wilt Chamberlain memorabilia to start at whopping $20,000 as disco-leather jacket goes for auction

A piece of Wilt Chamberlain memorabilia is about to go up for auction, and the opening bids start at a heft price. The craziest part is that it has nothing to do with his playing career.

Wilt Chamberlain is an iconic NBA legend that is still viewed as one of the greatest big men ever. On top of that, he was known for his style off the court. That is why a two-piece suit that he worse is being sold at an auction. According to TMZ Sports, the price to enter to bid is set at $20,000.

Every piece of this suit showcases Chamberlain's unique style. It comes with a set of tassels, and the buttons were replaced stones.

A spokesperson from the auction stated there is photo evidence that Chamberlain wore the suit on multiple occasions. There are even pictures of him in at at the Playboy mansion.

"This suit certainly aligns with Chamberlain's larger-than-life attitude," SCP said, "and can be photo-matched to multiple images of Wilt enjoying the nightlife in the 70s."

The spokesperson also stated that the suit is still wearable. Though it might be tough for someone to fit in it as Chamberlain stood at 7-foot-1.

Other piece of Wilt Chamberlain memorabilia to be auctioned soon

Wilt Chamberlain's suit is not the only piece of his memorabilia getting auctioned off in the near future. A game-worn jersey from one of his biggest NBA accomplishments will also be for sale.

The jersey is from the 1972 NBA Finals, and is expected to sell for an extremely high price. At the moment, the expected sale price is around $4 million dollars.

In 1972, Chamberlain battled the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals as a member of the LA Lakers. They would go on to win the series in five games, marking the second and final time the legendary big man would secure a title. Chamberlain finished the series with averages of 19.4 points and 23.2 rebounds.

The first time Chamberlain won a championship was in 1967 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He took down his former team, the San Francisco Warriors, in six games. In that series, Chamberlain averaged 17.7 points, 28.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Aside from his two titles, Chamberlain finished his Hall of Fame career with a long list of accolades. His biggest accomplishment is socring 100 points in one game, a record that still hasn't come close to being touched.

