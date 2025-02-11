"Big mama ain't playing": LeBron James comically admires wife Savannah James' latest DIY luxe purchase

LeBron James and Savannah James are arguably among the most celebrated celebrity couples in the sporting world. The high school sweethearts have been happily married for 11 years and their relationship seems rock solid, as evidenced by this Instagram moment from Tuesday.

King James and Savannah share love-filled banter moments online, and the LA Lakers star took to Instagram stories to playfully hype his wife - a designer bag enthusiast - who had a DIY piece on a Hermes handbag.

"Big Mama ain't playing around!! Sheesh! @mrs_savannahrj I wanna be like you when I grow up" LeBron James said, while holding what appears to be Savannah's latest tweak on a Hermes handbag.

LeBron James shares Savannah James' DIY Hermes handbag. (Credits: IG/LeBron James)

It is not every day that modifying a Hermes handbag becomes newsworthy, despite the heavy price tag that usually comes with the luxury brand. LeBron James's interaction on social media made for good content, even if it proves the slightest bit irksome to Mrs. James.

While such moments are part of a healthy relationship, they occur much less frequently than when James gives Savannah flowers for being his partner through it all.

LeBron James names Savannah as the "Ruler of the Kingdom" on Instagram

A week before showing the world her DIY Hermes in jest, King James had declared her the true ruler of the James kingdom, hyping up their growth together as a couple.

Savannah James was present to see LeBron James register a 33-point triple-double against the New York Knicks. In style, the NBA icon celebrated the triple-double with his better half and posted pictures of their courtside moment on Instagram.

"The thing about it is, is that we just grew even stronger and tighter together!! 👸🏾 & 🤴🏾....Love you my Queen! Ruler of the Kingdom!" James wrote.

The NBA's all-time highest scorer is showing no signs of slowing down despite turning 40. With a Lakers roster invigorated by recent trades, LeBron James would be looking to add another NBA championship to his name before he calls it a day in the league.

While he has a support system on the court in oldest son Bryce James, Savannah James has her legacy as a super mom to the James family, a loving companion to King James, and one of the most active WAGs in NBA history.

