“Biggest swing and miss of LeBron's career” – NBA analyst remarks on Russell Westbrook situation with Lakers, mentions LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ efforts to recruit him to Lakers

The LA Lakers took a swing last year when they traded for star guard Russell Westbrook. So far, it looks as if it could be a swing and a miss. There's still hope that the Lakers can turn things around, though.

Reports have suggested that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis pushed for the Lakers to acquire Westbrook last season. That came after the team was rumored to be close to a trade for sharpshooting wing Buddy Hield. On paper, the trio of LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook looked to have serious potential. That was until inconsistent play and injuries saw the Lakers' season take a dark turn.

With a full offseason under their belt and a fresh beginning, the hope is that last season was just a fluke. The problem is that Russell Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play last year.

Analyst Skip Bayless spoke about the situation during an episode of the "Skip Bayless Show." He spoke about how Westbrook "burned his bridge" with LeBron and AD during exit interviews last season. Bayless also mentioned that the move to acquire Russell was the "biggest swing and miss of LeBron's career. He said:

"Russ also burned his bridge with LeBron and AD by blasting both of them in his exit interview at the end of last season. This after LeBron and AD campaigned for the Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook, campaigned mistakenly. Biggest swing and miss of LeBron's career."

Russell Westbrook hoping to silence critics in 2022-23

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Russell Westbrook has found himself under the microscope for the 2022-23 season. The veteran guard was often mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason. Although rumors continue to swirl around the organization, it looks as if Westbrook is hopeful to silence critics this season.

The Lakers have the talent to make some noise in the Western Conference. It's never been the main issue, as injuries have painted a dark cloud over the team. Anthony Davis and LeBron James will have to stay healthy, but Westbrook finding his groove again could change everything.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Russell Westbrook explained his view of the videos of him and his Lakers teammates that went viral from Wednesday’s preseason loss today at practice. Russell Westbrook explained his view of the videos of him and his Lakers teammates that went viral from Wednesday’s preseason loss today at practice. https://t.co/I0sV212MS1

Veterans Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder were also brought in this offseason to improve the depth of the team. If Westbrook continues to struggle early on, the Lakers could look to trade his expiring contract.

This offseason, Russ opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season. That option will pay the veteran guard just north of $47 million for the season.

