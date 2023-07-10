Bill Simmons is agonized by the Celtics-Jaylen Brown situation: “They still haven’t paid the money”

This offseason, Jaylen Brown became eligible to sign a contract extension with the Boston Celtics. However, it's been over a week and there is still nothing regarding the situation.

Since being drafted third overall in 2016, Jaylen Brown has been a foundational piece for the Celtics. After making an All-NBA team, his possible supermax extension could have him making close to $300 million over the next five years.

During a recent episode of his podcast, NBA insider Bill Simmons shared his thoughts on the Celtics not offering Brown a contract yet. At this point, he is now confused to see that no deal has come about.

"I was semi devastated because I do feel like if the Celts had pushed hard for the Jaylen for Jabari and #4 (pick), some version of that, that was probably the most logical Jaylen trade if they don't want to pay him the money. And by the way, they still haven't paid them the money and it's like July 10th now. I don't know what's going on there."

Brown is coming off a season with the Boston Celtics where he averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 67 games.

Other NBA developments could be halting a Jaylen Brown extension

From the beginning, it seemed as though the Boston Celtics were going to give Jaylen Brown a supermax extension. He and Jayson Tatum are one of the top duos in league, and getting ready to enter the prime of their career.

There is no telling why Brown hasn't gotten a deal yet, but other things going on around the league could play a part. Most notably, Damian Lillard requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Lillard has made it clear that he wants to play for the Miami Heat, multiple teams have still been connected to the All-Star guard. Among the teams to pop up in rumors is the Boston Celtics. On top of that, NBA insider Marc Spears also reported that Tatum is trying to recruit Lillard.

If Tatum does want Lillard on the Celtics, it could play a part in Brown not getting an extension just yet. Once he signs the deal, he won't be able to be traded for some time. Meanwhile, if Boston is going to land Lillard, they'll likely need to put Brown in the return package.

As a star-level talent in his prime, it is noteworthy that Brown and the Celtics haven't worked out a deal yet.

