"What's Curry gonna say?  What's Klay gonna say?  What are our fans gonna say?" - NBA analyst believes Warriors have an alibi to release Draymond Green, says the Warriors have solid young core to develop

Draymond Green's altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole has drawn plenty of reactions. Perhaps no reaction was stronger than NBA analyst Bill Simmons, who suggested the Warriors cut ties with the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons said:

"Here's the thing. I think they've been through this rodeo with him a bunch of times and I think they were trying to figure out how to manage it and hope it never got too bad and hope it never blew up. I was of the opinion that it was 50-50. No real insight info on this, but I think they wanna pay Wiggins. I think they wanna pay Poole.

Simmons added:

"At some point, not everyone can make $35 million a year on your team, right? And at some point you gotta take some chances. You have Wiseman, you have Kuminga, and you know you can patch together some big guys. I thought it was 50-50. Now, I think it's like 25-75 because I think they have outs now to get rid of him."

He concluded by saying:

"Before, it was like, well, what's Curry gonna say? What's Klay gonna say? What are our fans gonna say?... Now, it's like less of a betrayal because you have all these things you can point to. You can point to 2016, you can point to Durant in '19, you can point to this Poole thing and probably five other things we don't know about."

Although Draymond Green has been a key player on all four championship teams, Bill Simmons believes that the Warriors should move on. While it is unclear what the organization's plans are, Green does hold a player option for 2023-2024.

Watch Bill Simmons discuss Draymond Green below (starting at the 3:45 mark):

Chris Broussard doesn't believe Draymond Green will be traded

NBA analyst Chris Broussard disagrees with the notion that Draymond Green must be traded for the harmony to return to the Warriors' locker room.

Speaking on First Things First, Broussard said:

"I do not think Draymond Green will get traded. The Warriors understand his importance. His playmaking ability, his defense, the fact that they can go small with him at center. He's not nearly as valuable elsewhere. For him to be valuable offensively, you need a point guard that's willing to move off the ball like Steph.

Broussard was correct in his assessment that the Warriors should not trade Green. He is simply too important to what they do as a team. While Steph Curry is the best player on the team, Green is the heart and soul, and also the focal point of their defense.

Watch Chris Broussard's full comments on Draymond Green below:

