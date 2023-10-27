Billionaire LeBron James' $3,266,650 watch collection: Looking at his top 5 most expensive buys

LeBron James has transformed himself from a high school superstar to a multi-faceted billionaire. In addition to his dominance on the court, James' business endeavors have surpassed what many thought possible. Between his business portfolio and philanthropic efforts, the four-time NBA champion's reach extends far beyond the court.

Over the years, James has not only leveled up his game on the court, or in the business world, he's also taken his fashion game to the next level. Time and time again, the future Hall of Famer has been seen in public sporting some truly remarkable timepieces.

Let's take a look at the most valuable watches in LeBron James' collection.

Looking at the five most expensive watches owned by LeBron James

#5. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Celestial 6102R

A truly unique timepiece, the Patek Philippe Grand Complications Celestial 6102R tracks stars as viewed from the northern hemisphere, as well as moon phases. Back in 2022, the market price for the watch was a whopping $380-480k on Chrono24.

The self-winding watch includes sapphire glass, and the dial boasts a black sapphire-crystal disk for the moon phases and background. The foreground, which features a sky chart and the Milky Way, has a transparent sapphire crystal as well.

#4. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo 50th anniversary 16202BA

During the 2022 NBA Summer League, The Lakers star was seen courtside wearing the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo 50th anniversary. The timepiece is made of 18k gold and comes in at a whopping $475,000.

Notably, standout soccer star Erling Haaland owns the same watch, which is fitting given the recent marketing campaign the two appeared in together. Although neither man wore the watch in the 'The King and The Viking' commercial, its price makes it an incredibly rare watch.

#3. Richard Mille 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph (Red Quartz TPT)

Richard Mille watches are some of the most unique ones on the market today. With their skeletonized face, it's hard to mistake a Richard Mille timepiece for any other. The watches frequently boast price points over half a million dollars, and the 11-03 owned by LeBron James is no different.

The watch, which is priced at $550,000, is reportedly made of some of the finest carbon and quartz available so as not to impede on the see-through face. The timepiece comes in a variety of colors. However, based on current listings, James' red quartz model is one of the least common.

#2. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 26521OR

When attending the UEFA Champions League Final, LeBron James wore one of the most eye-catching watches from his collection. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 26521OR sells for a whopping $550,000 and features numerous blue sapphires.

The model James owns is unique because of the 'Tapisserie Evolutive' pattern, which features 12 blue sapphire hour markers. At the time, the piece caught the attention of astute viewers, who quickly noted the rare watch he wore for the occasion.

#1. Richard Mille 11-03 Jean Todt

Another remarkable Richard Mille timepiece that LeBron James has been wearing is the Richard Mille 11-03 Jean Todt model. The watch, much like the previously mentioned red quartz Richard Mille 11-03, sells for a whopping $550,000.

James was rocking the expensive timepiece while on the LA Lakers bench last season. Despite dealing with an injury that held him out of the game, James broke out the watch, capturing the attention of watch collectors everywhere. Notably, only 150 of the Jean Todt models were ever released, making this watch incredibly rare.

As LeBron James' net worth continues to climb thanks to his lucrative business investment and his lifetime deal with Nike, his collection will continue to grow. Although we have only explored five of the most valuable and remarkable watches James owns, he'll likely debut more rare timepieces.

With the 2023-24 NBA season underway and James eager to capture his fifth title, he notably doesn't have a watch brand in his business portfolio. Given the various endeavors he's jumped into, could we ever see James release a watch of his own?

