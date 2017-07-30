BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat condemns disrespect of national emblem at Women's Basketball Asia Cup

The incident took place at the 2017 FIBA Women's Asia Cup taking place in Bangalore.

The 2017 FIBA Women's Asia Cup is being held from 23 to 29 July in Bangalore, India and serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Spain

BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lashed out at those responsible for the disrespect of the national emblem at Bangalore's Kanteerava Stadium during the Women's Asia Cup, a FIBA (Federation of Internationale de Basketball) tournament.

Talking to Sportskeeda correspondent at the launch of the Basketball India Players Association in Delhi on Saturday, Shekhawat, who was a basketball player during his university days, shared his displeasure over the incident, calling it "really really unfortunate."

He further added, "Whosoever is responsible for this should be punished legally and morally as well. We shall not and will not accept insult of the nation at any cost."

Earlier, a controversy had erupted when a concerned citizen brought to the notice of authorities the disrespect of the national emblem that was taking place as it was painted on the court used by the players for the games. The emblem was part of the logo of the tournament and when asked to comment on it, the authorities shrugged it off saying that no one from India had anything to do with the logo.

Mr. Shekhawat was one of the many dignitaries at the launch of the Basketball India Players Association. He was joined by 2012 Silver medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, TV personality and sports enthusiast Himanshu Chaturvedi and many current and former basketball players of the country, including the members of the Indian basketball team that represented the country at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

The Basketball Indian Players Association unveiled their plan for the 'biggest league in the country'. It will be played among 16 cities. There will be four teams from every city, two of boys and two of girls, playing at U-14 and U-17 levels, who will then go on to participate in a televised national tournament.

The aim of the tournament, as underlined by Mr. Shekhawat, is "not only to develop talent from the grassroots but to also get the young talent all over the country to interact with the players who have represented the country at the highest level and have vast amounts of experience about the game to share with them. This way the future of those who have ended their careers at the national level will also get secured."