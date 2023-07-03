Bol Bol to Indiana Pacers? Analyst comes up with trade idea

The Indiana Pacers' frontline would grow a little taller if the team were to acquire 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol from the Orlando Magic.

NBA Analysis Network's James Piercey suggested a trade that would send Bol to Indiana in exchange for guard Buddy Hield:

"Indiana Pacers receive: F/C Jonathan Isaac, F/C Bol Bol, 2025 First-Round Pick (DEN via ORL)

Orlando Magic receive: G/F Buddy Hield"

Bol, of course, is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played in the NBA from 1985 to 1995. The 7-foot-7 shot-blocker is one of the tallest players in league history.

After playing his college ball with the Oregon Ducks, Bol Bol was selected by the Miami Heat in the second round (44th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft. He was immediately traded to the Denver Nuggets for a 2022 second-round pick.

Bol has played for the Nuggets and Orlando Magic, averaging 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in his career.

This past season in Orlando, he produced 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as he started 33 of his 70 games. He recorded a career-high 26 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three blocks during a contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Should the Indiana Pacers trade for Bol Bol?

Piercey wrote that the trade would be worth it for the Pacers despite losing shooting in the deal:

"All in all, it’s a gamble worth taking for the Pacers and one they should be willing to take. It doesn’t matter if they lose some shooting along the way."

Sure, the Pacers would be losing a great shooter in Buddy Hield, who shot 42.5 percent from three-point land this past season (ninth-best in the league).

However, Bol is oozing with potential. He's only 23 years old and could eventually turn out to be a special player in the league.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Bol Bol really convinced the Magic they don't need Victor Wembanyama.



Orlando is on a 6-game winning streak with 2 victories over the Celtics. Bol Bol really convinced the Magic they don't need Victor Wembanyama. Orlando is on a 6-game winning streak with 2 victories over the Celtics. https://t.co/wKX3jCWVrJ

Bol sort of has the skillset of Victor Wembanyama, who was the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He can shoot, block shots and handle the ball as well. He can basically do it all.

With the Indiana Pacers, Bol could be a solid backup for starting center Myles Turner as they'd form an exciting shot-blocking duo.

Such a trade likely won't ever happen, but it would be interesting to see.

