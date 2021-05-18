BOS vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, NBA Fantasy Tips & Team Updates for Today's NBA 2020-21 Game - May 18th, 2021

The Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards at TD Garden in Boston as either side looks to seal the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference in the NBA.

After a rollercoaster season, the Wizards have exceeded expectations and find themselves a win away from sealing the seventh seed in the East.

Riding on the exploits of Russell Westbrook, who has been averaging 26 points, 14 rebounds and 16 assists in May alone, the Wizards are on fire. Bench players Ish Smith and Robin Lopez have also done well in rotation with the Wizards playing at a very high pace.

Adding in Bradley Beal, who averages 42 points against the Celtics this season and is also looking fit and healthy, the Wizards will fancy their chances of a win in Boston on Tuesday.

The Celtics, on the other hand, could only manage 36 wins in the regular season owing to personnel concerns.

They haven't been able to get over the line against the likes of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks in recent weeks, which sees them in a dogfight for the last two playoff spots.

With 2020 All-Star Jaylen Brown out injured, the onus falls on Jayson Tatum to put up a performance for the ages with the Celtics struggling on the offensive end.

Although Kemba Walker has shown glimpses of what he is capable of, his ability to knock down shots from the arc will have a significant say in his match-up against Beal and Westbrook.

While the Celtics have home court advantage, the Wizards are the better-equipped of the two heading into this crucial encounter. But you can never write off the Celtics, a side that is looking to make their seventh playoffs in as many years.

With the likes of Westbrook, Tatum and Beal taking centre-stage on Tuesday, we should be in for a fast-paced and exciting brand of basketball at TD Garden.

Match Details

Match: Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: May 19, 2021, at 6:30 AM IST

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Team News

Washington Wizards

The Wizards come into this game on the back of a sensational win against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA 2020-21 regular season.

Over the last few weeks, the Wizards have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA, with Russell Westbrook starring for them.

While Westbrook is currently averaging a triple-double this season, he will need Bradley Beal to step up against Jayson Tatum in what will be a much-awaited clash.

Rui Hachimura is also one to watch out for, with the forward scoring 16 points with a field goal percentage of 58.3% in their win against the Hornets on Sunday.

With Davis Bertans and Robin Lopez also complementing the impressive backcourt duo of Westbrook and Beal, the Wizards are slight favorites to seal a playoff spot at the expense of the Celtics.

Predicted Lineup: Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Davis Bertans l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len

Boston Celtics

Injuries have troubled the Boston Celtics, leaving them light on star power ahead of the play-in tournament.

With Jaylen Brown being ruled out for the season, the onus falls on Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, both of whom have had their bouts with injuries and concerns over the course of the season.

Evan Fournier, who was traded in by the Celtics this year, has done no harm to his chances of a more proactive role for the 2008 NBA champions. Along with Marcus Smart, Fournier will be key to the Celtics' fortunes in this game.

The Celtics have struggled in the paint and will bank on Tristan Thompson to provide some solidity and protection against Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez in this fixture.

Predicted Lineup: Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson

