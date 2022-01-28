Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will visit the State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference match-up on Friday night. The last time the two franchises faced off, the Hawks pulled off the victory by an eleven-point margin.

The Boston Celtics are on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Sacramento Kings in a 128-75 blowout in their last encounter. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 66 points in the fixture, shooting efficiently from the field and beyond the arc.

The Atlanta Hawks have been in red-hot form, winning their last five games, including match-ups against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Trae Young scored thirty points or more in three out of those five games. Both the Hawks and the Celtics are coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Celtics are eighth in the Western Conference standings and will try to improve their ranking with a win tonight. as they embark on a two-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks, who hold a 22-25 record, are twelfth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Forward Bol Bol and shooting guard PJ Dozier have not played a single game since being traded from the Denver Nuggets. Bol is listed as out, reportedly having had surgery on his foot. Meanwhile, PJ Dozier will be out for the rest of the season, suffering an ACL injury to his knee. Ime Udoka will have all the other players available for rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Bol Bol Out Foot injury, surgery PJ Dozier Out Left knee, ACL injury

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks have no active injuries to report.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart will be the starting point guard for the Celtics, focusing on facilitating Tatum and Brown. He scored zero points in the last game against the Kings, but dished out seven assists and was active on the defensive end. Jaylen Brown will play the shooting guard role alongside Smart. Brown has played 35 games this season, averaging 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Celtics will play Jayson Tatum in the small forward position. He has led the team in scoring this season, averaging 26 points per game. Starting at power forward, Al Horford will look to contribute more in the upcoming match. At center, Robert Williams will look to continue being an effective presence on the boards.

Josh Richardson and Grant Williams have played significant minutes in the last few games, coming off the bench. Aaron Nesmith, Dennis Schroder and Enes Freedom will be rotated to boost the second unit’s contribution.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks’ superstar point guard, Trae Young, has been efficient, totaling 1,191 points this season – the highest in the league this far. Kevin Huerter will start alongside him at the shooting guard position. The small forward position is expected to be filled by DeAndre Hunter, who has started in 18 of his 19 games this season.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Cleveland's about to get icy Cleveland's about to get icy 👀 https://t.co/ACV1LKQPMg

Starting power forward John Collins is the Hawks’ second highest scorer, behind Trae Young, averaging 16.8 points per game in 42 games. Clint Capela is averaging a double-double with 11.4 points and 12.6 rebounds this season, and will be starting at center for the Hawks against the Boston Celtics.

The Hawks have an experienced bench, consisting of Delon Wright, Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Lou Williams; who have seen consistent second unit minutes. While Onyeka Okongwu will provide an inside scoring threat coming off the bench for Nate McMillan.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Forward – DeAndre Hunter | Power Forward – John Collins | Center – Clint Capela

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Nyland