Boston Celtics: 3 Players that could be traded during the 2019-20 season

Gordon Hayward has failed to impress for the Cs so far

Following a disappointing 2018-19 season, the Boston Celtics underwent plenty of changes during a busy offseason. Kyrie Irving moved on after refusing to negotiate a new deal, while Al Horford headed across the East to the Philadelphia 76ers. Nevertheless, the Celtics responded by snapping up All-Star guard Kemba Walker, while Enes Kanter also joined as a potential replacement for Horford.

The offseason moves position Boston as contenders for a playoff spot, although the roster remains a work in progress that still lacks strength and depth in certain areas. Due to this, the Celtics are likely to make further changes as the 2019-20 season progresses, and a number of members on the current roster are in danger of being traded.

So, with moves likely in the coming months, here we will take a look at three Boston stars that may not finish the season with the team.

#3 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown's form for the Celtics has been mixed through his first three seasons in the NBA

The Celtics remain keen to sign Jaylen Brown to a new deal, although negotiations have hit a roadblock. The 22-year-old is looking to secure a near-max extension worth around $170 million - which is a huge amount for a player that has been inconsistent during his first three seasons in the NBA.

While Brown has shown the potential to grow into an All-Star, his performances throughout the 2018-19 season were considerably worse than during his breakout second year. As a restricted free agent, the Celtics can match any deal for Brown next summer, although the wing is likely to attract a max offer from a rival team due to a historically weak free-agent class.

Ultimately, if the Celtics decide that they are not willing to use up substantial cap space on Brown, he could be flipped for a decent return ahead of the trade deadline.

