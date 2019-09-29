×
Boston Celtics: 3 Players that could be traded during the 2019-20 season

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
15   //    29 Sep 2019, 08:34 IST

Gordon Hayward has failed to impress for the Cs so far
Gordon Hayward has failed to impress for the Cs so far

Following a disappointing 2018-19 season, the Boston Celtics underwent plenty of changes during a busy offseason. Kyrie Irving moved on after refusing to negotiate a new deal, while Al Horford headed across the East to the Philadelphia 76ers. Nevertheless, the Celtics responded by snapping up All-Star guard Kemba Walker, while Enes Kanter also joined as a potential replacement for Horford.

The offseason moves position Boston as contenders for a playoff spot, although the roster remains a work in progress that still lacks strength and depth in certain areas. Due to this, the Celtics are likely to make further changes as the 2019-20 season progresses, and a number of members on the current roster are in danger of being traded.

So, with moves likely in the coming months, here we will take a look at three Boston stars that may not finish the season with the team.

#3 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown's form for the Celtics has been mixed through his first three seasons in the NBA
Jaylen Brown's form for the Celtics has been mixed through his first three seasons in the NBA

The Celtics remain keen to sign Jaylen Brown to a new deal, although negotiations have hit a roadblock. The 22-year-old is looking to secure a near-max extension worth around $170 million - which is a huge amount for a player that has been inconsistent during his first three seasons in the NBA.

While Brown has shown the potential to grow into an All-Star, his performances throughout the 2018-19 season were considerably worse than during his breakout second year. As a restricted free agent, the Celtics can match any deal for Brown next summer, although the wing is likely to attract a max offer from a rival team due to a historically weak free-agent class.

Ultimately, if the Celtics decide that they are not willing to use up substantial cap space on Brown, he could be flipped for a decent return ahead of the trade deadline.

