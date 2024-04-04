Boston Celtics 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA Playoffs approach.

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA this season. They locked up the home court throughout the playoffs with a dominant 135-100 win against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night. The team is 60-16 with six games to go and has by far the most impressive offense in the league and the most consistent.

Their starting five are also the most potent in the league, with the highest-rated offense and third-highest-rated defense this season.

The Celtics are second in the league in scoring with 121.0 ppg and fifth in the NBA in scoring defense. There are simply a few flaws with this juggernaut squad. So what can keep it from winning its first title since 2008? Let’s take a look at five potential weaknesses with the Boston Celtics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five Weaknesses of the Boston Celtics

No. 5 - Passing/Playmaking

The one thing the Celtics lack is a true point guard at times. They are 22nd in the league in assist rate this season as a team. That may come back to haunt them if one of their stars is struggling to get his own shot and they do not have a great playmaker to set up the other players.

The offense could get a little stagnant without a playmaking ball handler when the defense stiffens in the playoffs.

No. 4 - Kristaps Porzingis’ health

Porzingis has always been an injury concern, as he has missed seasons before with various injuries. His health will be a worry, and the Boston Celtics will need him available to reach their full potential.

Porzingis has missed 22 games thus far this season. The highest number of missed games among the Celtics main rotation.

No. 3 - Jaylen Brown’s left hand

Although it has improved greatly this season, Brown’s lack of ball-handling skills still needs to be mentioned. When game planning for multiple matchups in a series, teams will be able to scheme more defensively to force Brown to his weaker left hand and trap him into drives.

The NBA world saw the holes in Brown’s handling game last season, and it could be a thorn in his side once more this postseason.

No. 2 - Lack of Depth

Now it may not matter when your starting five are better than everyone else’s. However, the drop-off from the Boston Celtics' main contributors to their second unit is huge. They will need to rely on players like Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet to play real playoff minutes given their short rotation.

Those guys could end up being defensive targets in a playoff series and may get forced back to the bench rather quickly, compelling the starters to play heavy minutes.

No. 1 - Jayson Tatum in the clutch

Jayson Tatum is one of the league’s rising stars. However, some are still critical of his playoff performances and late-game shot selection.

Tatum has made the playoffs in all six of his NBA seasons. He has led the Celtics to one NBA Finals and has lost in the conference finals three times. In the past two playoff seasons, Tatum has seen his average drop. In 2022, he averaged 26.9 ppg but slipped to 25.6 ppg in the playoffs. In 2023, he scored 30.1 ppg and then only 27.2 ppg in the playoffs.

If Tatum cannot deliver at the end of games and the Boston Celtics turn into Tatum in a clutch moment, it could lead them to go home earlier than expected.