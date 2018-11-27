NBA 2018-19: Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans: 3 Key takeaways

The Boston Celtics came away with a 124-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on the back of Kyrie Irving's team-high 26 points.

The Boston Celtics tried to run away with the match after a fast start to the first quarter in which they took a 13 point lead. But the Pelicans crawled their way back in the fourth quarter on the back of 14 fourth-quarter points by Anthony Davis who ultimately finished with game-high 27 points.

The New Orleans Pelicans could not deal with the Celtics early on, they missed their first four field goal attempts and also had four very quick turnovers. After this match, the Celtics stand at 6th position in the Eastern Conference with an 11-10 record.

The New Orleans Pelicans dropped below .500 and are currently sitting at 12th position with a 10-11 record in a pretty loaded Western Conference. Here are the top 3 takeaways from this encounter.

#3 All-around contribution for the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics got massive contributions all across the board from several of their players. Three of their starters scored 20 or more points while Morris finished with 19 points.

Kyrie Irving again played a starring role filling the stat sheet with 26 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds to go along with his 5 steals. He also hit 5 shots from beyond the arc. He got great support from both Jayson Tatum and Al Horford who both finished with 20 points.

Tatum hasn't been able to live up to his hype, but slowly he is getting back to his old touch. Terry Rozier came off the bench and scored 14 points for the Celtics.

