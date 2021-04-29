5 Most disappointing players for Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are performing well below expectations in the 2020-21 NBA season. They have been tethering just above a .500 record all season long and have struggled to find any consistency in their play throughout the campaign.

Although a place in the playoffs is likely for the Boston Celtics, replicating the 2020 postseason run might be a big ask. The 2019-2020 team was knocked out in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Miami Heat. However, the team recorded significant victories in the fixtures leading up to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Five Boston Celtics players that have been disappointing this season

Despite fielding exceptional talent this season, the Boston Celtics have been unable to assert any dominance whatsoever. Few players have found it hard to make as significant an impact as possible in causing a change in the team's standing.

Compared to past performances in the league, here is a list of players who have not produced for the Boston Celtics this season.

#1 - Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker is arguably one of the top ten point guards in the NBA. Although he has never won an NBA championship, the veteran has made four back-to-back All-Star appearances (2017-2020). Surprisingly, Walker is having the worst season of his career in the last six years.

Kemba Walker finding his footing at the perfect time for Celticshttps://t.co/5M5LWbTE9K pic.twitter.com/XZFQkg73p0 — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) April 23, 2021

The point guard has been unable to hit top gear in his second season with the Boston Celtics. His field goal percentage this season is the lowest (.409) he has managed since the 2014-2015 campaign. His average of 18.2 points so far this season is also the lowest he's recorded in the same period.

Although Walker's performance has not been outright terrible, we know the guard is capable of a lot more than what he has put on display this season. If he manages to turn things around, it might be the boost the Boston Celtics need to finish the regular season strongly ahead of the playoffs.

#2 - Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Boston Celtics

Tristan Thompson spent most of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-2020). During his time at Cleveland, he was known as one of the best rebounders in the league. We are yet to see such performances from the forward since he moved to the Boston Celtics in November 2020.

The power forward averaged double-digits in points and rebounds in each of the last two seasons. So far, he has struggled to replicate that with the Celtics, averaging 7.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Tristan Thompson has been really good since coming back from COVID. Different player than he was to start the season for sure. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 23, 2021

Thompson was brought in for his playoff experience and his ability to be a menace on either end of the floor. However, he is yet to perform at the level expected of him in Boston.

#3 Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier #94 of the Boston Celtics

Fournier joined the Boston Celtics in March 2021 and has struggled to replicate his form from his Orlando Magic days. He was unable to get on the scoresheet on his debut after 33 minutes on the court and things haven't gotten much better for the veteran.

The guard has featured in 7 games for the Celtics and averaged just 8.4 points and two assists. He is shooting just 32.3% from the field, the lowest mark of his career.

#4 - Romeo Langford

Romeo Moritz Wagner

Romeo Langford was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA draft. The guard was sidelined due to injuries but featured in 32 games in his rookie season.

The hype around Langford coming into the 2019-20 season was huge. He was expected to become a defensive juggernaut, but we've not seen much from him. He finished the 2019-20 regular season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds.

It has been much of the same for Langford in his sophomore season as he averages about the same amount of points as he did in his rookie campaign. His field goal percentage is down to .308 this season. In his last five outings, where he played a combined 95 minutes, he recorded only 12 points.

#5 - Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner was drafted by the LA Lakers in 2018 and spent his rookie campaign with the team before being traded to the Washington Wizards at the end of the season. The big man spent two years with the team and was a decent player off the bench, averaging just over eight points per game while shooting over 50% from the field.

He was then traded to the Boston Celtics in March 2021 and endured the worst shooting stretch of his career. The 23-year-old averaged just 1.2 points while making just 28.6% of his field goal attempts. Barely a month after his signing, he was waived by the Celtics and was then signed by the Orlando Magic.