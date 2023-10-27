Boston Celtics Injury Report: Availability status of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics play their archrivals Miami Heat on Friday at the TD Garden for their home opener. They beat the New York Knicks on the road by four points to get their first victory of the season. The Celtics have to now face the team that has sent them home in the Conference Finals multiple times.

It is safe to say the two fanbases hate each other and this rivalry always brings out the best in the players. The 8th-seeded Heat beat the Celtics three times in Boston to win the Eastern Conference Finals last year. The Celtics were favored in almost every matchup and almost completed a 0-3 comeback but were eliminated in Game 7.

The Celtics have the fortune of facing an injury-riddled Heat side while their roster is completely healthy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The team has not reported any injuries for this game and the two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will square off on Friday night. There was a small injury scare for Tatum during the game against New York but he is available.

Expand Tweet

The Heat, on the other hand, have five players listed on the injury report. Josh Richardson (foot) and Haywood Highsmith (knee) are out, while Duncan Robinson (foot), Caleb Martin (knee) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (groin) are all listed as probable.

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum opted to skip surgery this summer

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics has had some discomfort and pain in his non-shooting wrist for some time now. He was rumored to have surgery this summer but eventually opted not to have the operation.

After losing in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, Tatum revealed that he was playing through a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist for a big chunk of the playoffs.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Tatum did not have the surgery after speaking to several doctors and specialists.

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tatum is one of the top candidates to win the MVP award this year and many sportsbooks have the Boston Celtics as favorites for the 2024 NBA title. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring Damian Lillard, many analysts are still favoring Boston in the East.

Tatum dropped 34 points and 11 rebounds in the season opener and he needs to continue his dominance for the rest of the season to win his first-ever MVP and NBA title.

Poll : Who will win? Boston Miami 1 votes