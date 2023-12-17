Boston Celtics Injury Report (Dec. 17): Latest update on Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford's status

The Boston Celtics have been facing a series of injuries during their recent games, which have put pressure on their reserve unit. However, the team received a promising injury report update before their upcoming game against the Orlando Magic on December 17.

Both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford were cleared from the injury report and are expected to play in the game. This news is significant for the Celtics, given how much they have relied on their bench players in recent games.

In their previous game against the Magic on December 16, the Celtics had to play without a healthy Porzingis, Horford, and Luke Kornet. As a result, the team had to depend on their reserve unit, which included Lamar Stevens, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Oshae Brissett.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The bench players performed exceptionally well, contributing 47 points that helped the starters maintain a comfortable lead. With the return of Porzingis and Horford, the Celtics will aim to keep their winning streak and undefeated home record intact.

The Celtics' second unit has been performing extremely well in recent games, and Oshae Brissett expressed his confidence in their abilities. The Celtics will need their bench players to continue playing at such a high level, especially with Luke Kornet still on the injury report. The team will look to capitalize on their recent success and keep their winning streak alive against the Magic.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. The Orlando Magic?

To watch the Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game on December 17, there are several options available. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. For those with a cable or satellite subscription, the game may be available on NBC Sports Boston. Additionally, the game may be streamed live on fuboTV, which offers a free trial, although regional restrictions may apply.

For those looking for alternative ways to watch the game, it's advisable to check the official NBA website for any additional streaming options or to consider using the NBA League Pass, which provides access to the most live games plus NBA TV and offers a free trial.

It's important to check for any regional restrictions and to verify the availability of the game on the chosen streaming service before the start time.