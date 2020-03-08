Boston Celtics Injury Update: Gordon Hayward upgraded to probable, Jaylen Brown out versus Oklahoma City Thunder

Gordon Hayward might feature for Boston Celtics v Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Boston Celtics have lost three of their last four games and most of their losses have come about due to the injury issues they've had in the squad.

Kemba Walker is back from a sore left knee and played for 27 minutes against the Utah Jazz in their last game. Alongside him, two other players have been dealing with injuries for the Boston Celtics - Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

Brown has been recovering well from a hamstring injury, something that the Celtics are extra-cautious about seeing the history of the situation. As per the latest reports by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Brown will not be available for the next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Furthermore, Gordon Hayward has recovered well from a knee bruise and is probable to play against the Thunder after missing the last two games.

Below is the tweet by Tim Bontemps:

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown will remain out tomorrow against Oklahoma City, while Gordon Hayward is probable to play after missing the past two games with a right knee contusion. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 7, 2020

The Boston Celtics are two games behind the Toronto Raptors in the East, sitting in third place with a record of 42-20. They lost the game against the Utah Jazz on Friday and will be hoping to bounce back at the TD Garden.

The game starts at 5:00 pm (ET) and can we watched on Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBC Sports Boston. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass.