NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Keeping their Options Open with Gordon Hayward, Indiana Pacers could be the Potential Destination

The NBA Draft is underway and the trade rumors are surfacing every minute. The latest buzz around the league has been regarding Boston Celtics' forward Gordon Hayward and his player option. Hayward's player option has been one of the most talked about in the offseason. At $34.2 million, he is the 16th highest paid player in the NBA and it is natural for teams to reconsider taking on his huge salary.

Hayward and the Boston Celtics mutually decided to postpone the deadline for Hayward to decide on his player option from 5 pm on Wednesday to Thursday afternoon to give themselves more room to discuss negotiations, as reported by ESPN NBA insider, Zach Lowe.

Gordon Hayward and the Celtics are working to extend the deadline on Hayward to decide on his $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season from today at 5 p.m. to Thursday afternoon, league sources tell ESPN. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 17, 2020

Zach Lowe recently appeared on the popular ESPN show "The Jump" and talked about the different options that are in front of Gordon Hayward,

"...every option from what I've heard today is on the table here - an opt-in and trade, an opt-in and trade and he gets an extension, a sign-and-trade, I think there is a team or two with cap room who he can just walk to and that's the leverage maybe that he needs to get Boston to cooperate with him so I think everything is one the table, Boston for just one year but I think there is a lot of machinations going on to try and find a long term solution to this, either in Boston or elsewhere and there are a few teams I think to keep an eye on."

Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics have every option in front of them. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on Sports Center and confirmed the same. The variety of options has led to Hayward and the Boston Celtics to postpone the deadline so they can explore every possibilty.

Gordon Hayward's injuries has detered him from performing at the highest level and many have apparently forgotten his game. With that said, Zach Lowe talks about the different teams that are linked to Gordon Hayward and all his possible destinations in free agency if he decides to opt-out.

"Well for a possible trade, I would keep my eye on Indiana, there has been buzz about the Pacers and Gordon Hayward for a while now and for free agency, I mean Atlanta has been rumored... I'd keep my eye on Charlotte who ... would like a talent upgrade for next year particularly on the wing-like Gordon Hayward plays so I think there's a number of teams and there's certainly going to be wild card teams, I mean people kinda forgot because of all the injuries, Gordon Hayward had a really good season last year, he's a really good player, he's still in his prime, I think there'll be a lot of interest but those are the main teams I'm looking at"

Lowe mentions the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets as the main destinations to keep an eye on. Given Gordon Hayward's bulky salary, not many teams can afford him in free agency and he will most likely opt-in with the Boston Celtics and get traded.

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are very close on a deal that would send #14, #26, and Gordon Hayward to Indiana for Myles Turner and Doug McDermott. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentra) November 14, 2020

Hayward has been linked to multiple teams including the New York Knicks in free agency and looking at Gordon Hayward's career it is safe to say whichever team he goes to, will improve, with him on the roster.