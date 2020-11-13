The NBA Draft's top picks always go to the bottom table teams so that they get a chance to compete after drafting new prospects. However, the majority of NBA teams who don't have a top ten pick often look to move up in the draft or simply trade their picks away for an existing NBA player. The Boston Celtics appear to be in a similar situation. After finishing last season in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics understandably didn't get a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020 and are now looking to package their three first-round picks in a trade.

The Boston Celtics have three first-round picks - No. 14, No. 26 and No. 30 - in the NBA Draft 2020. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Celtics could try to package their picks to trade up in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: Atlanta Hawks linked to the Boston Celtics regarding their three picks

Atlanta Hawks

According to league sources, the Atlanta Hawks have had trade conversations for their 6th overall pick for Boston Celtics' three picks. The Hawks have finished their season as a lottery team in each of the past three seasons and their roster has six free agents with many expecting them to leave the team for better opportunities.

After the departure of former coach Mike Budenholzer, the team entered a rebuilding phase and is looking for younger prospects. Having multiple first-round picks gives them enough assets to trade for in the future and they can find players suitable for the roster.

NBA Draft 2020: Boston Celtics interest in prospect Onyeka Okongwu

Onyeka Okongwu

In light of recent mock drafts, Onyeka Okongwu is projected to be a top ten pick and if the Boston Celtics hang on to their 14th overall pick, they might miss out on the chance to draft him.

Hearing same as @KevinOConnorNBA, Boston trying to package their three picks to move up, and the player the Celtics are targeting is bigman Onyeka Okongwu #nbadraft #nbadraftrumor — NBADraft.net (@nbadraftnet) November 3, 2020

Okongwu is the second best shot blocker and in the upcoming draft and many compare him to the Bam Adebayo. A 6-foot-9 versatile defender who averaged 2.7 blocks per game, he has also shown an improvement in his scoring aptitude with decent handles and good positioning on offense.

Boston Celtics are in serious need of a rim protector and it shouldn't be too surprising that the team have their eye on Okongwu. If the front office manages to orchestrate a trade for him, we might see Onyeka Okongwu dress up for the storied Boston franchise.