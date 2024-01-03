Boston Celtics NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 likely moves amid strong start for East favorites

The Boston Celtics have been on top of the standings in the Eastern Conference for most of the season. Tuesday night’s 127-123 loss to the OKC Thunder on the road dropped their record to 26-7. Boston, though, is still two games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) as pacesetters in their conference.

The Celtics aren’t likely going to significantly change the lineup. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are perhaps the best starting five in the NBA already. Boston could boost the supporting cast to improve their chances of winning the championship.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla could make use of wings who can defend at an elite level and also provide outside shooting. He has Oshae Brissett and Lamar Stevens but Mazzulla hasn’t given them his trust on the offensive end.

5 players the Boston Celtics could target before February trade deadline

#5. Jae’Sean Tate

Jae’Sean Tate is 6-foot-4 but he has no problem guarding opponents much bigger than him. He sometimes plays power forward for the Houston Rockets. Tate is shooting 31.9% from deep, the worst among this bunch.

Tate, though, can help change the complex of the game with his hustle, defense and energy. In spurts, he could be the difference maker the Boston Celtics could use to bolster their lineup.

Grant Williams’ $6.2 million traded player exception (TPE) needs just a little more creativity to get the deal done. Tate is earning $6.5 million this season. Houston hasn’t exercised the team option on him so he could potentially be offloaded.

#4. Cedi Osman

Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract will not fit into Boston’s TPE. Still, the Boston Celtics could put together a package that could get the deal done.

Osman isn’t a top-level defender but he brings shooting. He is hitting 35.9% of his three-pointers in San Antonio but he could have more opportunities to improve when playing for Boston’s superior lineup. If Sam Hauser is having an off night, Joe Mazzulla could give him minutes.

#3. Torrey Craig

While Osman isn’t known for his defense, Torrey Craig is coveted for his. He is also hitting 38.2% of his 3-pointers, making him a more attractive option than the two aforementioned names.

The Boston Celtics have been reportedly looking at his availability since last season. Craig can become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his contract next season with the Chicago Bulls.

Expand Tweet

Chicago might be willing to trade him if they think re-signing him will be tough. Craig’s $2.5 million contract makes him a comfortable fit in the Grant Williams TPE. Boston could start with a second-rounder in negotiating for Craig’s trade.

#2. Royce O’Neale

Royce O’Neale is another excellent 3-and-D wing player. The Boston Celtics could entice the Brooklyn Nets to trade him as the forward is in the final of a four-year contract he signed in 2020. Brooklyn might consider giving him up for the right compensation.

O’Neale’s $9.5 million salary exceeds the Grant Williams TPE. But Boston can throw in another player and a second-round pick to grease the wheels of a trade.

Expand Tweet

The former Utah Jazz player has elite wing defense and is shooting 38.3% from deep. He could be Joe Mazzulla’s priority over Sam Hauser in the playoffs.

#1. Naji Marshall

The New Orleans Pelicans have a bevy of wing players with great defense and solid outside shooting. Naji Marshall seems like a surplus in the rotation that the Boston Celtics can take advantage of. Marshall and the Pelicans have not reached an agreement for an extension or a new contract. Boston should pounce on the opportunity to get him.

Marshall is averaging 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in roughly 20 minutes of game time. He is hitting 39.4% of his 3-pointers. The Celtics might even consider him a long-term part of their plans.