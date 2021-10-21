Boston Celtics news: The team has an inhaler ready for Jaylen Brown to use, but he hopes he doesn't need to use it

Jaylen Brown had a brilliant 2020-21 season, earning his first All-Star appearance after averaging an impressive 24.7 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 58 games for the Boston Celtics. This was a huge leap from his previous seasons, but Brown was unable to guide the Celtics past the first round in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

He is expected to take another leap this year with him being the number two option on the team after Jayson Tatum, and with Kemba Walker no longer on the team, Brown will have to take on the role of being an ace scorer with no nights off if the team is expected to fulfill their true potential.

However, Jaylen Brown had a rough start to the 2021-22 season after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. There were concerns surrounding his fitness but the Celtics management are hopeful that their All-Star will be ready prior to tip-off during their season opener.

Having said that, the Celtics have taken the necessary precautions such as easing him back onto the court and keeping an inhaler ready in hand to make him feel comfortable in case of emergencies. As rreportedby ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Brown said that the Celtics had an inhaler ready to use but he was hoping that he wouldn't have to use it. Bontemps reported:

"The Celtics have an inhaler ready for him to use, like Jayson Tatum did last year after testing positive for COVID-19, but that he's hoping he won't need to use it."

The Celtics will hope that Brown will not suffer any unforeseen setbacks as they will need him to go all guns blazing every night if they are to make a deep post-season run in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.

Can Jaylen Brown guide the Celtics to a deep playoff run?

Jaylen Brown going up against Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving

Jaylen Brown is expected to have yet another All-Star campaign as he continues to pile on the points and dominate on a nightly basis for the Boston Celtics. Brown is expected to shoulder more of the offensive burden and get more touches for the team after the departure of Kemba Walker.

Brown has the capability to shred the best defense to pieces on his night and will look to stay aggressive and make the right plays from the jump. With a revamped team and a new head coach whose philosophy aligns with his goals, Jaylen Brown can take his game to the next level while becoming more of a vocal leader on and off the court.

Jayson Tatum will ball out as always but the Celtics' playoff hopes squarely lie on the shoulders of Jaylen Brown, whose performances in the 2021-22 season will most likely determine how far his team goes. Brown is one of the few players who takes pride in performing in high pressure situations so it would be foolish to count him or the Celtics out this soon.

