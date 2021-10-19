Boston Celtics prediction: Which players can be the dark horses on this team for the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Boston Celtics do not boast of a championship team as of yet but can cause problems for other teams in the East. As with every other team, the star players will be looked to for a successful campaign, but there could be some surprises from unexpected players.

Under new management, the Boston Celtics look like a different team and have adopted a new style of play. Ball movement is now being prioritized over isolation plays, meaning that the ball will not always be in the hands of the superstars on the roster.

Regardless, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be the stars of the show for the Celtics, as they are the foundational pieces to what the franchise is trying to build. The goal has been to surround them with secondary scoring options, and we can say the Boston Celtics' front office has done a decent job in that regard. In the offseason, the Boston Celtics acquired high-IQ players who can score the basket and can also provide for their teammates.

Dennis Schroder could be a surprise package in the 2021-22 NBA season

Dennis Schroder #71 of the Boston Celtics

Dennis Schroder is on a mission to prove his doubters wrong following an unsuccessful season with the LA Lakers. Not only did he fumble the bag after reportedly refusing an $80 million contract extension from the Lakers, but he was also one of the most snubbed players in free agency until the Boston Celtics made a move for him.

Although his numbers were not exactly terrible, as he kept the team afloat in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the problem was about his fit playing alongside the All-Star duo. Schroder finished the 2020-21 season averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

Playing for the Boston Celtics is a chance for the German to redeem himself. Although he will come off the bench behind Marcus Smart, he will have enough playing minutes to prove himself as one of the best sixth men of the 2021-22 season.

Aaron Nesmith could also prove to be a dependable rotation player if given the chance. The 2020 14th overall pick played in 46 games during his rookie season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, the wingman showed a lot of improvement in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League and preseason. In a matchup against the Orlando Magic, he led the Boston Celtics with 23 points, four assists, and three rebounds in only 26 minutes of play. Nesmith was limited to a catch-and-shoot player last season but showed a lot more versatility against the Magic.

Also Read

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics AARON NESMITH IS IN HIS BAG WITH THIS MOVE 😲🙌☘️ AARON NESMITH IS IN HIS BAG WITH THIS MOVE 😲🙌☘️ https://t.co/rIlkYysYNj

With increased minutes, the 22-year-old could prove to be a dependable player off the bench. He has gotten comfortable moving the ball around and does a better job at reading the game.

Edited by Prem Deshpande