Boston Celtics Rumors: Celtics open to re-signing Kyrie Irving, Mike Conley a target and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 01 Jun 2019, 05:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyrie Irving's future remains a major talking point

When LeBron James headed to Los Angeles last summer, the Boston Celtics looked set to become the new dominant force in the Eastern Conference. However, the likes of Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown failed to build upon breakout seasons, while Gordon Hayward struggled to make any sort of positive impact after making his long-awaited return from injury.

The constant speculation over Kyrie Irving's future also negatively impacted Brad Stevens' side as the season progressed, and the Boston franchise will consider their 4-1 semifinal defeat to the Bucks as a huge disappointment.

In response to an underwhelming season, major changes are likely this summer, and here are all the latest Boston Celtics rumors you need to know.

Al Horford may have played his final game in Boston

Al Horford has expressed his desire to play on a contending team next season

Al Horford has a $33.1 million player option on his contract for the 19-20 season, and he has previously expressed his desire to sign a longer deal with a contending team. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the Celtics, Horford's future is far from assured, and Hunter Felt of Forbes believes that Horford may opt out of the final year of his contract:

It’s no secret that Horford’s main goal is to win a championship and time is no longer on the veteran’s side. If the Celtics aren’t in a serious position to advance past the Eastern Conference Finals, Horford might very well sign someplace where he is in a better position to win a ring. Money might no longer be his primary motivation.

Horford has spent the past three seasons with the Celtics, and he made 68 appearances during the 18-19 campaign. The veteran was among Boston's most consistent performers, averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

1 / 3 NEXT