Boston Celtics Rumors: Celtics pursuing a trade for Clint Capela, Andre Drummond remains a target and more

Andre Drummond is available for trade ahead of the deadline

Following the offseason departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, there were doubts about whether the Boston Celtics could contend. Nevertheless, Kemba Walker has proved to be one of the best signings of the season, while Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have all impressed after taking on bigger roles.

With a 33-15 record, the Celtics are in contention to secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs, and Brad Stevens' team is currently among the favorites to advance from the East. The front office could also make upgrades ahead of the trade deadline, and here we will take a look at all the latest Celtics rumors you need to know.

#1 Celtics remain interested in a trade for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond continues to be linked with a move to the Celtics

After missing out on a summer deal for Anthony Davis, the Celtics remain on the search to sign an All-Star caliber center. Back in January, it was reported that they were considering pursuing a deal for Andre Drummond, and Chris Sheridan of Forbes is claiming that the Celtics still have 'strong interest' ahead of the trade deadline:

It is more of a question of where, not if, and the three teams that have emerged with the strongest interest are the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. If one of them decides to put a first-round pick in the deal, they are likely to end up with the center who has led the NBA in rebounding three of the past four seasons.

Ths Pistons took Drummond with the 9th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, and the 26-year-old has developed into one of the NBA's most dominant bigs. Over 47 appearances this season, Drummond has averaged 17.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game - while also shooting 52.4 percent from the floor.

