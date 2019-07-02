Boston Celtics Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins and Steven Adams unlikely to join, Celtics open to trading for another star and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 02 Jul 2019, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

DeMarcus Cousins has been linked with a move to the Boston Celtics

We are just days into free agency, although the Boston Celtics have already lost Terry Rozier, Kyrie Irving, and Al Horford. However, Kemba Walker's arrival has softened the blow from the trio of departures and following a tumultuous season, changes may be just what the Celtics needed.

But, with the East getting increasingly stronger, the Celtics are believed to open to making further moves. So, here are all the latest Boston updates that you need to know.

Celtics keen on new center but DeMarcus Cousins and Steven Adams unlikely to join

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Three

Both Aron Baynes (trade) and Al Horford (free agency) have left the Celtics since the conclusion of the 18-19 season, and the team remains in need of a big.

While Enes Kanter has been signed to a two-year, $10 million deal, the former OKC man is a well-known liability on the defensive end, and Brad Stevens is likely to use the Turkish center as an impact player from his reserve unit.

Over the past 24 hours, reports have claimed that the Celtics were in the running to sign DeMarcus Cousins, and the addition of the four-time All-Star would represent a huge coup for the Celtics. However, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports has dismissed the speculation, noting that Cousins is unlikely to take the veteran minimum to sign with the Celtics.

Nothing I have heard suggests that this is happening. Boston can only offer him the veteran minimum and Cousins is probably going to see what happens with a few other teams before he'll even consider that route. https://t.co/GwFQ7rdWZY — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 2, 2019

Ahead of free agency, the Celtics were also linked with Steven Adams, although Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders has suggested that the deal is dead due to Kemba Walker's signing.

Yes, when the Celtics spent their cap on Kemba it was basically dead. https://t.co/Shq6AqIMUC — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) July 1, 2019

Nevertheless, there are still a number of free agents available that are expected to command a veteran minimum deal. Among them are JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler, and Joakim Noah.

1 / 3 NEXT