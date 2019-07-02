×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Boston Celtics Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins and Steven Adams unlikely to join, Celtics open to trading for another star and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    02 Jul 2019, 20:28 IST

DeMarcus Cousins has been linked with a move to the Boston Celtics
DeMarcus Cousins has been linked with a move to the Boston Celtics

We are just days into free agency, although the Boston Celtics have already lost Terry Rozier, Kyrie Irving, and Al Horford. However, Kemba Walker's arrival has softened the blow from the trio of departures and following a tumultuous season, changes may be just what the Celtics needed.

But, with the East getting increasingly stronger, the Celtics are believed to open to making further moves. So, here are all the latest Boston updates that you need to know.

Celtics keen on new center but DeMarcus Cousins and Steven Adams unlikely to join

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Three
Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Three

Both Aron Baynes (trade) and Al Horford (free agency) have left the Celtics since the conclusion of the 18-19 season, and the team remains in need of a big.

While Enes Kanter has been signed to a two-year, $10 million deal, the former OKC man is a well-known liability on the defensive end, and Brad Stevens is likely to use the Turkish center as an impact player from his reserve unit.

Over the past 24 hours, reports have claimed that the Celtics were in the running to sign DeMarcus Cousins, and the addition of the four-time All-Star would represent a huge coup for the Celtics. However, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports has dismissed the speculation, noting that Cousins is unlikely to take the veteran minimum to sign with the Celtics.

Ahead of free agency, the Celtics were also linked with Steven Adams, although Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders has suggested that the deal is dead due to Kemba Walker's signing.

Nevertheless, there are still a number of free agents available that are expected to command a veteran minimum deal. Among them are JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler, and Joakim Noah.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics DeMarcus Cousins Steven Adams NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics interested in signing Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 centers that may join the Boston Celtics in the next week
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, May 11th: Anthony Davis could still join the Celtics, DeMarcus Cousins set for return and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Players that could join the Boston Celtics over the next week
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, June 10th: Clint Capela could join the Boston Celtics, Kevin Love linked with the Oklahoma City Thunder and more
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics Rumors: Celtics open to re-signing Kyrie Irving, Mike Conley a target and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 17th: Kevin Durant backed to leave the Warriors, Celtics host draft prospects and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics want to sign Kemba Walker and Malcolm Brogdon
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Players the Boston Celtics are currently targeting
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us