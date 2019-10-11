Boston Celtics Rumors: Gordon Hayward could be traded for Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder, Enes Kanter set for reserve role and more

Gordon Hayward's future with the Boston Celtics remains in doubt

The Boston Celtics were among the busiest teams during the 2019 offseason and the team enters the new season with plenty of question marks. The long-term futures of Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward remain in doubt, while fans are eager to see if the likes of Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum can transform the Celtics into contenders.

Due to this, there is no shortage of stories surrounding the Celtics heading into the new campaign and here we take a look at all the latest rumors you need to know ahead of the 2019-20 season.

#3 Celtics could pull off a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Steven Adams continues to be linked with the Boston Celtics

Following a decade of pursuing a title, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered rebuild mode over the summer. Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Jerami Grant all departed the team during an offseason of major change and GM Sam Presti is eager to offload his remaining high-earners.

Among them is the experienced duo of Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder, who both have two years remaining on their existing deals. At 26, both are entering their prime years on a team out of contention and Greg Swartz believes the Celtics could swap Gordon Hayward and Romeo Langford for the Thunder duo:

If they (OKC) make the bruising 26-year-old center available, the Boston Celtics should be the first team to make a call. The Thunder are forced to take on Hayward's remaining two years and nearly $67 million but shed a bad contract of their own in Schroder and get to collect on yet another draft pick plus a young guard.

Gordon Hayward has shown signs of improvement during the offseason, although it is believed the Celtics would be interested in getting out of the final two years of his deal.

Langford meanwhile was only drafted this summer, though with minutes likely to be limited, it makes sense for the Celtics to sacrifice him for a more established star that can help them win now.

