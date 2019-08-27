Boston Celtics Rumors: Gordon Hayward trade update, new Lakers star wanted Boston move and more

Gordon Hayward continues to be linked with a trade away from the Boston Celtics

Following a disappointing 2018-19 season, the Boston Celtics were among the NBA's busiest teams this summer. The Celtics lost notable names such as Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, although the front office responded by completing moves for Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.

Boston still trail its Eastern Conference rivals such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, although the current roster possesses plenty of talent, and further moves could be made in the coming weeks. So, as we approach the 2019-20 NBA season, here are all the latest Boston Celtics rumors you need to know.

Jaylen Brown could leave in Free Agency

Jaylen Brown has developed into one of the NBA's brightest young talents

The Celtics are believed to be in discussions to extend Jaylen Brown's contract ahead of his restricted free agency next summer. However, with the 2020 free agency lacking significant names, Brown is expected to attract enormous offers from rival teams. And, according to NBC Sports, Boston may lose Brown due to their desire to keep Jayson Tatum while also attracting a second-star:

With a big payday looming further out for 2017 draftee Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have to be diligent in the money they commit moving forward, particularly if they desire to be players in the summer of 2021 when they could potentially hunt another star before committing big money to Tatum.

Brown has been in and out of Brad Stevens' starting lineup since being drafted by the Celtics back in 2016, although the shooting guard has demonstrated enough talent to suggest that he could become a future All-Star. Brown was also particularly impressive during the 2018 postseason as he averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists during Boston's run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

