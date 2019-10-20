Boston Celtics Rumors: Gordon Hayward trade update, Karl-Anthony Towns could emerge as a target and more

Gordon Hayward has been strongly linked with a trade away from the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics entered the offseason hoping to add Anthony Davis while retaining Kyrie Irving, though the front office came up short on both objectives. Nevertheless, the Celtics managed to sign an excellent replacement for Irving in Kemba Walker, while the signing of Enes Kanter also helped in adding depth to the frontcourt.

Nevertheless, there are ongoing question marks about the current roster and the Celtics front office is set for a busy next couple of months. So, ahead of the 19-20 NBA campaign, here we will take a look at all the latest Boston rumors you need to know.

#1 Gordon Hayward is unlikely to be traded

Gordon Hayward is hoping to kick start his Boston career during the 2019-20 season

Gordon Hayward has failed to make much of an impact in Boston since his move to the team back in 2017. Hayward's debut campaign with the Celtics ended on the opening night of the 17-18 season after he suffered a serious leg injury against the Cavs, while he dropped to the bench following his return last year.

With two years remaining on his current deal, Hayward has been among the notable NBA names linked with an impending trade, although Zach Lowe of ESPN is reporting that the Celtics have no plans to trade the 29-year-old:

A swap centered on (Kevin) Love and Gordon Hayward makes some sense, but trading Hayward raises uncomfortable issues for Boston. His college coach wooed him in free agency, and then his leg snapped in half.

Over 73 appearances (18 starts) for the Celtics, Hayward has averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Nevertheless, following an impressive offseason, the former Utah man appears to have earned more time to prove he can become a key piece for the Celtics.

