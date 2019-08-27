Boston Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown could leave Boston in free agency

Jaylen Brown's future with the Boston Celtics has been called into question

What's the rumor?

Jaylen Brown's contract with the Boston Celtics expires next summer, and the young shooting guard is expected to draw plenty of interest in free agency. While Boston has the right to match any offer, NBC Sports is reporting that Jayson Tatum's upcoming extension could result in Brown leaving.

With a big payday looming further out for 2017 draftee Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have to be diligent in the money they commit moving forward The Celtics have to decide if they are willing to commit a big-money offer to Brown before the start of the season or run the risk of letting him get to free agency.

In case you didn't know...

Brown was selected by the Celtics with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, and the Georgia native quickly established himself as a key component of Brad Stevens' team. Over three seasons, Brown has made 222 appearances (115 starts), averaging 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per contest.

Brown was also among Boston's best performers in both the 2018 and 2019 playoffs, and many in the NBA have backed the 22-year-old as a future All-Star.

The heart of the matter

The Celtics will be keen to hold on to both Brown and Tatum, although Tatum is undoubtedly the star that Boston plans to build its future around.

Additionally, if a rival team offers Brown a max deal next summer, the Celtics will be left with little cap space to make improvements - which could limit their ability to challenge the likes of the Bucks and Sixers.

Ultimately, the Celtics face a difficult decision, and Brown's future with the franchise is far from assured.

What's next?

Boston will begin their 19-20 campaign with a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.