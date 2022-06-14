"This is third time in a row I feel like we've been here; So we know what it takes" - Boston Celtics' star man Jayson Tatum on bouncing back from defeat, says he's confident the Celtics will respond in the Finals ahead of Game 5

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Boston Celtics have rebounded and responded all year with aplomb. They did it in January when things got ugly and they have done it throughout the Playoffs.

The Celtics were in 11th place in the Eastern Conference in January, and responded with a 24-6 record in February, March, and April. In the Playoffs, the Boston Celtics have been perfect after every loss as they are 7-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Celtics expect nothing less - but to respond once again, coming off a heartbreaking loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

After Golden State warriors tied the series 2-2, Boston will rely on their mental toughness to overcome the heartbreaking loss in Game 4.

“Yeah, it was a tough loss, and we understand that, and I think we've been here before. This is third time in a row I feel like we've been here. So we know what it takes. We know what we have to do and attention to detail and things like that. I'm confident like I have been all playoffs, confident in the fact that we'll respond and play better for the majority of the game”, Boston Celtics star man Jayson Tatum said.

“First thing you look at is 2-2. We obviously put ourselves in the position to stretch the lead and be up 3-1. But bottom line is we're 2-2 and we earned that as well, not being down 0-2 or 1-2 or whatever the case may be”, Celtics coach Ime Udoka opened up.

He continued - “And so I'm sure they said the same thing about Golden State after we beat them here. We know it's a long series. Like I said, we've been battle tested in two seven-game series in Milwaukee and Miami. So for us, looking at the positives and things we could have done better. Not playing our best offense overall. I think the narrative gets shifted to Curry and what he's doing. But in our wins and losses, they are scoring the same points.”

“A lot has been reliant on our offense, to your point, in the 4th quarter. But even throughout the game, we had several opportunities, being up 5, 6, 7, and poor offense or turnovers let them back in the game”, Udoka further said.

Udoka continued - “The difference in the game that we stretched the lead was we took advantage of those opportunities. We were solid. And against this team, anytime you run some poor offense, turn the ball over, live ball turnovers, let them get out, we know how quickly they can get back in the game. That was the case in Game 4 when we had our chances.”

Tatum and the Celtics are expecting a hostile environment in San Francisco where Golden State has been nearly unstoppable at home.

Golden State has a 10-1 home record in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, which is the best in the post-season, but their lone loss was to the Celtics in Game 1, ending a 9-game home win streak.

“I mean, they have got a great crowd. Great fan base. Obviously they have been in this position many a times in the Finals after the last six, seven years”, Jayson Tatum said. He further added - “But you know, it's basketball and I feel like, for whatever reason, we've played somewhat better on the road this playoffs than we have at home.”

Boston Celtics stole Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road and they expect to be able to do it again in Game 5, to give them a shot at potentially closing out the series back home in Boston in Game 6 on Thursday.

Winning on the road is what Boston is best at. The Celtics are the only franchise in NBA history to have a winning record in road Game 7s.

Among the adjustments Celtics star Jayson Tatum plans to make in Game 5 is to avoid penetrating too far into the Warriors paint to avoid turnovers. Having a more solid foundation and playing on two feet as opposed to one to try to draw fouls, and initiate contact has hurt Tatum and the Celtics.

“You know, like Coach said, playing off one foot and trying to look for fouls isn't -- has not been working in my favor as much”, Jayson Tatum said. “So I think playing off two feet, attacking angles, instead of trying to initiate the contact and things like that.”

Ime Udoka and the coaching staff have talked to Tatum about stronger finishes as he’s shooting under 30% from inside the arc in the Finals. It’s been a focal point as this time of the year, every point and every shot matters.

“When he plays off two and draws the contact, he's finished well. The other part is inside the three they are really crowding and trying to take away. So we want him, when he gets a cross match, to pop the space or roll in the pocket and try to get an advantage as far as that,” Udoka said.

He further added - “Some of the isolations, elbow, things we have done for him, they are really loading up. And even with that, he has to invite that and get guys other shots. More spacing. Then playing at the nail and elbow area in the series.”

Udoka continued - “For him, the numbers -- I think, over-penetrating at times. But he has done a good job of mixing that and drawing the crowd, which is there every time, and finding a shooter. It's a balance of both. Then just, quite frankly, he's missed some easy ones that he usually makes around the basket, especially with their lack of rim protection at times.”

Udoka and the Boston Celtics need Tatum to be a scorer and playmaker. Picking his spots and playing smart will be critical in Game 5 against the Warriors.

Although Tatum led the Boston Celtics with 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in game four’s loss in Boston, they believe there are small adjustments he can make to be better and elevate his game.

Another area Udoka and his staff are stressing is finding a way to stop Steph Curry, who despite a foot injury had a monster Game 4 win on the road on Boston’s floor.

Curry, in the 2022 NBA Finals, has the highest scoring average for him in his career in any Finals series, after his game-high 43 points in Game 4.

However, Boston Celtics forward Marcus Smart is not dwelling on Curry's heriocs or their Game 4 loss.

“It's basketball. It happened. We let it happen, but it happened. We get an opportunity tomorrow to come out and make up for it. That's all it is”, said Smart.

“He had a great game. You tip your hat off to him. He's a great player. But it's only one game, and we're on to the next one”, Smart further spoke about Steph Curry.

Like the Boston Celtics have done all year and in the playoffs they are looking ahead and ready.

“Mentality is you've got to keep going. Can't ever give up. You can't take breaks. You've got to push yourself to the limit. You're playing against some of the greatest players, and you have to have a high motor. You have to keep it going”, Marcus Smart said.

“For me, I'm just telling myself constantly, no matter how hurt you are, no matter how tired you are, you've got to keep going. That's the mentality you have to have to be a really good defender, let alone a great one.”

With Game 5 in San Francisco and Game 6 in Boston, the NBA Finals series sure looks to test both teams to their limits and make for some great spectacle this year.

