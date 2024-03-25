Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The rampaging Boston Celtics look to grab the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs when they visit the Atlanta Hawks. A win by the Cs on Monday will give them the first seed in their conference and nail the season series against their opponents. Boston will have to get the job done without Jrue Holiday and probably Derrick White.

The crippled Hawks look set to finish 10th in the same conference ruled by their visitors. They will face the juggernauts without Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okungwu. Quin Snyder will be hoping he gets through the night without another injury.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics rolled to a ninth straight win on Saturday when they turned back the Chicago Bulls 124-113. Despite having to sit out a few starters, the Green Machine had little trouble disposing of the Bulls on the road. They will be looking to add another W to their collection with another matchup against their walking-wounded opponents.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will host the showdown between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. NBA TV will air the game nationally while Bally Sports SE-ATL and NBC Sports Boston will handle local coverage.

Moneyline: Celtics (-700) vs. Hawks (+500)

Spread: Celtics (-11.5) vs. Hawks (+11.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o225.5 -110) vs. Hawks (u225.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said that his team is worried about getting healthy more than anything else. Some of his starters have been dealing with injuries, particularly Jrue Holiday who has been shelved with a shoulder issue. Still, a win will put them in pole position for the slugfest called the playoffs.

Boston is 32-3 for the entire season in front of its home fans so getting that top seed will be a big accomplishment. The Cs can nail that spot against the undermanned Hawks.

Expand Tweet

With roughly 12 games left, the Atlanta Hawks are all but assured of the final play-in ticket. To enter the playoffs, they will have to survive a two-game disadvantage. The decimated roster will only add to the challenge of grabbing a postseason seat. They can only hope that they get to battle in the pre-playoff setting with no more injuries added to its already injury-riddled roster.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

SF - Jayson Tatum, SF - Sam Hauser, C - Kristaps Porzingis, SG Jaylen Brown and PG - Payton Pritchard will start for the Boston Celtics.

Al Horford usually comes in first to take out Porzingis so that might still be in play. Joe Mazzulla will likely not play his starters heavy minutes so Neemias Queta could take out the Latvian instead of Horford. Xavier Tillman and Oshae Brissett may have extended minutes as well.

SF - De’Andre Hunter, C - Clint Capela, SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG - Dejounte Murray and G - Vit Krejci will likely open the game for the Atlanta Hawks.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Dejounte Murray gets a 25.5 over/under points prop. The shifty guard dropped 28.5 points in back-to-back games. He might have another big scoring night, particularly if Derrick White joins Jrue Holiday in street clothes. DJ will likely get over his points prop if “D-White” is held out.

Jayson Tatum has a 26.5 over/under points prop. The Celtics’ franchise cornerstone is averaging 27.8 PPG this month. Against Atlanta’s decimated roster, he will have a big chance of zooming past his points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Boston Celtics have been business-like as the regular season draws to a close. The faster they accomplish their goals, the better it is for the team so the starters can get their rest and heal. They will likely be trouncing the Atlanta Hawks, including their opponents’ +11.5 spread.