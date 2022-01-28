Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will look to even their season series against the Atlanta Hawks when they meet for a rematch on Friday at the State Farm Arena. Both teams will be coming into this game on winning streaks and are looking to extend their respective runs.

Jayson Tatum played out of his mind in the Boston Celtics’ last two games. He led the team to two lopsided wins over the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings. After a lengthy slump, the ultra-talented forward is now firing on all cylinders.

After a five-game losing run, the Atlanta Hawks have responded with five consecutive wins to bring their record to 22-25. More importantly, the win brings them closer into the thick of the play-in tournament. Behind the brilliance of All-Star starter Trae Young and an improved defense, the Hawks are looking as good as they have ever been all season.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, January 28th; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, January 29th; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have been dominant in the last two games. [Photo: Chowder and Champions]

The Boston Celtics have won their last two games by an average of 41 points, including a 53-point thrashing of the reeling Sacramento Kings. Boston’s two straight wins are in stark contrast to their listless losses against the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets. Consistency or the lack thereof has been the recurring issue that’s hounding the Cs.

Ime Udoka has preached defense to be the Boston Celtics' calling card. They are fourth in defensive rating with 109.4 this season. In their last five games, they have really turned the screws on their opponents. That defense has become even better with a spectacular 99.0 DRTG, which would be the best in the league by a wide margin.

If the offense can catch up as it did in the last two games, the Boston Celtics are a tough team to beat.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum exploded out of a shooting slump with a dazzling display in the last two games. He averaged 43.5 points, 7 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the back-to-back wins. Boston’s best player made 62.7% of his field-goal attempts, including an unreal 57.1% from long-distance.

Jayson Tatum had 31 points at halftime vs. the Wizards. The most by any player this season in the first half

When Tatum is in the zone, no one in the league can stop him. In the last two seasons, the 23-year-old forward has scored at least 50 points five times, which is the most in the league.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The rest of the Atlanta Hawks' roster have provided Trae Young with ample suppport in their last five games. [Photo: Sporting News]

Unlike the Boston Celtics, the defense has been the Atlanta Hawks’ problem all season long. They are currently 27th in the league with a 113.2 defensive rating. In their five-game winning stretch, that defense has significantly improved to 109.8, which would place them in the middle of the rankings. A middle-of-the-pack defense paired with a sizzling hot offense has allowed the Hawks to dazzle.

The Atlanta Hawks' offensive rating of 113.3, which is second in the league, has catapulted them to the top in the last five games. The 122.0 ORTG is almost incomprehensible and the biggest reason why they are on their best winning run since stringing together 7 straight wins last November.

Trae Young is having a great year and has been rewarded with an All-Star start. He’ll be the driving force of the Hawks’ juggernaut offense.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young last made the All-Star team as a precocious sophomore during the 2019-20 season. He’s back for his second stint in the annual mid-year event as a reward for his exceptional play this campaign for the Atlanta Hawks.

The brash 23-year-old point guard has brought his A-game and has become an even deadlier shooter from beyond the arc with a career-best 38%.

In addition to the gaudy numbers, Young’s presence on the court is already a boost for the Atlanta Hawks. He plays with the kind of swagger and self-belief that’s similar to many of the legends of the game. His trash-talking and confidence consistently give the Hawks the kind of juice that’s needed to play through the NBA’s exacting grind.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De’Andre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela

Celtics vs Hawks Match Prediction

It's a classic offense vs defense battle when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Atlanta’s offense has been electric while Boston’s defense has been unforgiving.

Tatum’s out-of-this-world form, though, could be the difference in this game. If the Atlanta Hawks’ middling defense can’t hold him down, the Boston Celtics could end Atlanta’s winning streak.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Hawks game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Atlanta and NBC Sports Boston.

