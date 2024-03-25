Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks is one of the 11 games on the NBA slate for Monday, Mar. 25. One of these teams has already sealed their playoff fate. Meanwhile, another is still fighting for positioning.

The Celtics are one of the hottest teams in basketball at the moment as they are on a nine-game win streak. They also have the league's best record at 57-14. As for the Hawks, they are in 10th place in the East with a 31-39 record. Atlanta will be looking to keep their momentum rolling after they beat the Charlotte Hornets in their last game.

These two teams most recently played each other on Feb. 7. The Celtics walked out of that matchup with a 125-117 victory. Tip off for Monday's matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air nationally on NBA TV.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks injury reports:

Boston Celtics injury report for March 25

Looking at the injury report for the Boston Celtics, they will be without one of their starters against the Hawks. Jrue Holiday has already been ruled out for the matchup due to a right AC joint sprain. Aside from Holiday, Xavier Tillman (knee) and Derrick White (hand) are both listed as questionable.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for March 25

The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with much more injury woes than the Celtics heading into Monday's meeting. Among the most notable names out for this matchup is Trae Young. The All-Star point guard is sidelined with a torn ligament in his finger.

Other members of the Hawks ruled out Monday include Saddiq Bey, Kobe Bufkin, AJ Griffin, Mouhamed Gueye, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth charts

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Between Jrue Holiday being out and Derrick White being questionable, the Celtics starting lineup should look different against the Hawks. Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are locks, but the other two spots are unknown.

If White does decide to play, Sam Hauser could be the fifth starter. Payton Pritchard is another likely candidate to be inserted into the starting lineup.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, here is a look at the Boston Celtics' depth chart:

PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davidson SG Derrick White Sam Hauser Jaden Springer SF Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman Neemia Queta

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Due to their long list of injuries, the Hawks will likely stick with their recent starting lineup. That being the five-man unit of Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci and Clint Capela.

Here is a look at the Atlanta Hawks' depth chart as the regular season slowly comes to an end:

PG Trae Young Kobe Bufkin Trent Forrest SG Dejounte Murray Vit Krejci Garrison Matthews Wesley Matthews SF Saddiq Bey Bogdan Bogdanovic PF Jalen Johnson De'Andre Hunter Dylan Windler C Clint Capela Onyeka Okongwu Bruno Fernando Mouhamed Gueye

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks key matchups

Even with all the injuries, there are still two key matchups to watch in Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks. The first being Dejounte Murray and Jaylen Brown. Murray has been called on to lead the offense with Young out, and will likely be tasked with defending Brown on the other end.

The other matchup to watch is the center battle. Kristaps Porzingis and Clint Capela are two very different styles of big men, which should lead to some interesting battles down low.