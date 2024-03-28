Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks close their season series on Thursday at State Farm Arena. The league-best 57-15 Celtics suffered a shocking 120-118 loss against the 32-29 Hawks in their previous matchup on Monday. Boston blew a 30-point lead against the Trae Young-less Atlanta without Saddiq Bey, Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson.

Boston also missed key pieces like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, but blowing a 30-point lead dismissed that excuse for the visitors. The Celtics have had issues closing games over the past few games. They blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in the 105-104 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 5.

Boston nearly saw a repeat of that against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks after holding a 21-point fourth-quarter advantage on Mar. 20. However, Boston held on to win the contest 122-119.

The C's hope to overcome these issues, starting Thursday against Atlanta and cruise past the last 10 regular season games.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks injury reports for Mar. 28

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Al Horford (toe), Xavier Tillman (knee) and Jaden Springer (knee) questionable to face the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks injury report

The Hawks have upgraded Onyeka Okongwu (toe) to questionable. Meanwhile, Trae Young (finger), AJ Griffin (ankle), Kobe Bufkin (toe), Jalen Johnson (ankle), Mouhamed Gueye (elbow) and Saddiq Bey (knee) remain sidelined.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth charts for Mar. 28

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Point guards Jrue Holiday* Payton Pritchard JD Davison Shooting guards Derrick White Sam Hauser Jaden Springer* Small forwards Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk Oshae Brissett Power forwards Jayson Tatum Al Horford* Neemias Queta Centers Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman*

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Point guards Dejounte Murray Trent Forrest Shooting guards Vit Krejci Garrison Mathews Wesley Matthews Small forwards Bogdan Bogdanovic Dylan Windler Power forwards De'Andre Hunter Onyeka Okongwu Centers Clint Capela Bruno Fernando

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks key matchups

The Celtics enter this game as the favorites despite the shocking loss in the previous matchup. They could be at full strength, with Jrue Holiday and Derrick White returning. Atlanta's offense relies on its backcourt, so that will get tested.

Dejounte Murray's matchup against either Jrue Holiday or Derrick White could dictate the game. Limiting the former All-Star takes away the Hawks' best offensive option out of the game, and that's what Holiday and White must do.

The other key matchup would be between De'Andre Hunter and Jayson Tatum. The Hawks could go a long way if Hunter can neutralize Tatum's impact to an extent while prevailing on offense, too. Hunter's 24 points in the previous outing proved crucial in giving Hawks the win, while Tatum's 37-point burst saw the Celtics take a 30-point lead.

Clint Capela's duel against Kristaps Poringis could also prove decisive. The latter has been key to the Celtics' success this year with his three-level scoring. Throwing him off his rhythm limits Boston's offense. Capela is an excellent defender who can use his physicality to make things tough for Porzingis.